DENVER (KDVR) — Sadie Jackson was not born on a ranch or farm. Her father is a Denver fire fighter and her mother is a massage therapist. So how did she wind up on a horse?. “When I was younger, probably about three years old, my dad had his family from Louisiana and they had some horses, so I went down there and hopped on a horse and then I just loved it ever since,” said Jackson.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO