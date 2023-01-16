ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
WWEEK

The Portland Winter Light Festival Returns in February

While slogging through several COVID winters, the Portland Winter Light Festival literally became a beacon of hope during some dark times, which means we should all have a little newfound appreciation for the event when it returns for its eighth year next month. The free, outdoor celebration of illumination, whose...
WWEEK

Kells Irish Festival Is Expanding in 2023

After bringing back its Irish Festival last year for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Kells has decided to expand the event in 2023. Today, the long-standing Portland pub announced it is partnering with the Shamrock Run to not only hold the fest over two weekends, but also throw a finish line celebration that should be bigger than any other to date in honor of the race’s 45th anniversary.
WWEEK

Volunteer Guide 2023

Sponsored special section presented by participating nonprofits. Special thanks to our Volunteer Guide Sponsor: CauseMic. CauseMic is a Portland-based growth consultancy that helps nonprofits and mission-driven organizations quickly grow revenue and impact. They developed a free training program for Willamette Week’s Give!Guide nonprofit participants, leading to millions of dollars in...
kptv.com

Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
WWEEK

A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing

Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
WWEEK

The July 2023 Oregon Brewers Festival Has Been Canceled

The Oregon Brewers Festival has announced that its July 2023 fest has been canceled, citing high “costs, lower attendance, and extreme weather” as factors in the decision. “We’re disappointed to share this news, but we know that it’s the right thing to do,” OBF said in a press release. “After three decades of producing OBF, we’ve developed a solid understanding of what it takes to give our attendees a great festival. And it’s clear when those factors aren’t coming together for a successful event.”
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
KOIN 6 News

Newest Portland housing bond projects offer 242 affordable units

A record high five projects funded by the Portland Affordable Housing Bond opened in 2022. The two most recent ones are the Las Adelitas in the Cully Neighborhood and The Starlight in Old Town. Together, they offer 242 units of below market rate housing, including 88 with permanent supportive housing services to help keep the chronically homeless housed.
KXL

North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location

A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
