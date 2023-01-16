After bringing back its Irish Festival last year for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Kells has decided to expand the event in 2023. Today, the long-standing Portland pub announced it is partnering with the Shamrock Run to not only hold the fest over two weekends, but also throw a finish line celebration that should be bigger than any other to date in honor of the race’s 45th anniversary.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO