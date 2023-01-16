Read full article on original website
'It's community': Let's Dance at Oaks Park offering lessons and a dance at no cost
PORTLAND, Ore. — What started out as a way for people to reconnect with their community during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a weekly event at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland. Let's Dance is a dance event held every Thursday at the park, and the best part — it's free.
WWEEK
City Hall Embarks on a New Safety Plan: Year-Round Holiday Light Displays
The holidays ended weeks ago, but new Christmas light displays are still popping up on Portland’s trees. It’s thanks to a new city program, with $300,000 in potential funding, to brighten up Portland’s streets—not for holiday spirit, but for safety. “It didn’t matter if it wasn’t...
KGW
Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
WWEEK
The Portland Winter Light Festival Returns in February
While slogging through several COVID winters, the Portland Winter Light Festival literally became a beacon of hope during some dark times, which means we should all have a little newfound appreciation for the event when it returns for its eighth year next month. The free, outdoor celebration of illumination, whose...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
One wounded in shooting near Union Gospel Mission in Portland
One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
WWEEK
Kells Irish Festival Is Expanding in 2023
After bringing back its Irish Festival last year for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Kells has decided to expand the event in 2023. Today, the long-standing Portland pub announced it is partnering with the Shamrock Run to not only hold the fest over two weekends, but also throw a finish line celebration that should be bigger than any other to date in honor of the race’s 45th anniversary.
KGW
Meet Frankie Bell, a legend of the Oregon state capitol in Salem
Frankie Bell has worked in the Salem capitol for the last 57 years. She has a lot of wisdom to share about how the legislature works and how it doesn’t.
WWEEK
Volunteer Guide 2023
Sponsored special section presented by participating nonprofits. Special thanks to our Volunteer Guide Sponsor: CauseMic. CauseMic is a Portland-based growth consultancy that helps nonprofits and mission-driven organizations quickly grow revenue and impact. They developed a free training program for Willamette Week’s Give!Guide nonprofit participants, leading to millions of dollars in...
Portland teacher, students help develop Advanced Placement Black studies course that will spread nationwide
In Maurice Cowley’s second floor social studies classroom at McDaniel High School, the topic for the day is formidable: integration, transatlantic abolitionism and belonging in pre-Civil War America. His students wrestle with the nuanced decisions facing some Black Americans of the time: Give up on a gravely flawed country...
kptv.com
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
WWEEK
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
WWEEK
The July 2023 Oregon Brewers Festival Has Been Canceled
The Oregon Brewers Festival has announced that its July 2023 fest has been canceled, citing high “costs, lower attendance, and extreme weather” as factors in the decision. “We’re disappointed to share this news, but we know that it’s the right thing to do,” OBF said in a press release. “After three decades of producing OBF, we’ve developed a solid understanding of what it takes to give our attendees a great festival. And it’s clear when those factors aren’t coming together for a successful event.”
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Newest Portland housing bond projects offer 242 affordable units
A record high five projects funded by the Portland Affordable Housing Bond opened in 2022. The two most recent ones are the Las Adelitas in the Cully Neighborhood and The Starlight in Old Town. Together, they offer 242 units of below market rate housing, including 88 with permanent supportive housing services to help keep the chronically homeless housed.
'I have no magic, beautiful plan': Oregon's longest-serving lawmaker will miss the halls of government
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Oregon legislature will kick off its opening day of 2023, the 82nd legislative session. This session marks a change in Salem's political landscape the likes of which have not been seen in some time. Not only is there a new governor, but one longtime lawmaker will be absent — former Senate President Peter Courtney.
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPB investigating city's first homicide of the year.
KXL
North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location
A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
houston-today.com
Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may be gone for good. Organizers said Tuesday (Jan. 17) they’ve held off on cancelling this year’s event for as long as possible in hopes that more funds would come through, but that they simply don’t have the money or staff to make things happen.
