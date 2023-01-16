ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB gives online marketplace tips for the new year

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The new year is a great time to clean out your home and get organized, and sites like eBay, Poshmark, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are popular ways to sell your items, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says certain platforms are better than others.

“There’s definitely a difference in which platform you pick,” said Amie Mitchell with the BBB.

Mitchell said before you create an account with an online marketplace, make sure it’s a good fit for the type of items you want to sell.

Also, know how much your items are worth and price them accordingly.

“Look on a couple of different sites and see what it’s selling for before you actually list that item,” she said.

“You definitely want to do your research especially if it’s a really high priced high value item,” Mitchell also said.

Mitchell said the latest scam has some someone say they are interested in your item, then sends a significant amount more money than you’re asking. They then say it was a mistake and ask you to refund the difference.

Mitchell said don’t fall for it. Instead, follow her advice.

“You wait for the money to clear the bank, you wait for the money to clear the bank cause it’s not going to that’s what’s going to happen it’s never actually going to hit your bank so you just wait and eventually it’s not going to clear and the issue just goes away,” she said.

The BBB says to be extra careful when making local sales.

Never invite strangers to come to your house. Instead, meet at a safe place, like outside your local police department or QuikTrip And it’s best to bring a friend, so you’re not alone.

