WOOD

Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop

In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan

The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn’t look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez. (Jan. 18, 2023) Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan. The small piece of property...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A look at Pine Rest’s Mother & Baby Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Offering specialized care for the smallest of patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.

Comments / 0

