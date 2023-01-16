Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
WOOD
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make sense’
A man has been charged with killing two men in a June 2022 shooting that the Grand Rapids police chief said stemmed from a simple disagreement.
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Burton Middle School
Authorities say a 13-year-old was taken into custody for bringing a gun to a Grand Rapids middle school.
WOOD
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn’t look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez. (Jan. 18, 2023) Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan. The small piece of property...
WOOD
A look at Pine Rest’s Mother & Baby Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.
Police investigate break-in at Metro Grand Rapids
While police say the investigation is in its early stages, they're "confident" the break-in is not related to the deadly shooting that happened there over the weekend.
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRPD to conduct safety review at nightclub after man shot, killed
Police are looking to prevent further violence at a Grand Rapids nightclub days after a man was shot and killed just outside.
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence. "We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. For the shelter,...
Have You Seen this Missing Grand Rapids Woman, Vicki Graham?
Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia. That...
Grand Rapids officers witnessed man get shot in domestic situation, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids officers witnessed a man get shot in a domestic situation that later turned into a police standoff, court records show. Two officers were talking to a woman about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE, taking her report about an argument between her ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend.
Police investigate vandalism at Kent County GOP Headquarters
An investigation is underway after Grand Rapids police say someone vandalized the Kent County GOP Headquarters.
WWMTCw
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
Jontell White identified as victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Jontell White was found dead around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire. GRPD said in a...
WOOD
Offering specialized care for the smallest of patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents
A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.
Comments / 0