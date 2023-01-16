Read full article on original website
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
WAPT
Jackson residents, leaders come together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
A prayer breakfast was held on Monday at the New Horizon Church in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Several city and state leaders, as well as residents, gathered for the 32nd annual MLK breakfast. The event was not only to remember King's legacy but also to celebrate and pray...
WLBT
St. Patrick’s Day parade to return to capital city for 40 year anniversary
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the biggest events in the capital city has announced the return date. According to a press release, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival will return on Thursday, March 23, in downtown Jackson; taking place five days after St. Patrick’s Day. It...
WLBT
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
WLBT
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
WLBT
Dozens gather for crime and safety meeting in the Fondren community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, residents in the Fondren community discussed ways to “reduce crime” and keep the area safe. Nearly three dozen people gathered for the community meeting, which was held at St. James Episcopal Church. Residents had the chance to hear directly from the Jackson...
WLBT
ZAPP holds rally asking for support and attendance at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With signs and lots of enthusiasm a rally was held in support of the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson community on the Dr. King holiday. ZAPP or Zoo Area Progressive Partnership organized this rally with the help of State Representative Zakiya Summers. County and city leaders also joined the rally. Summers says a part of Dr. King’s legacy is service.
Free civil legal clinic to be held in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free civil legal clinic will be held in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court, located at 146 West Center Street, on Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with matters such as […]
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
WLBT
Velma Jackson senior dies in accident
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Velma Jackson High School was killed in an accident in Madison County. Bryon Perry, 18, died Saturday evening in a car accident on Loring Road just west of Truitt Road. The Madison County School District issued a statement today offering condolences to his family.
WAPT
Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Ratoya McGee appointed Hinds County District 2 election commissioner
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed a new Election Commissioner to serve District 2. Ratoya McGee, of Edwards, was officially sworn into office at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The position was vacated by Election Commissioner Toni Johnson after she pled guilty in the Hinds County Election Commission fraud […]
Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
WLBT
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
WAPT
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay a company $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WLBT
Analysis: Capitol Police outpaces other agencies across state after four officer-involved shootings in five months
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the last five months, Capitol Police officers have fired their weapons in four different instances, but the public still doesn’t know exactly what happened because those cases remain under investigation. One of those encounters turned deadly after 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis died of his injuries...
mississippicir.org
‘When will water crises end?’ South Jackson residents want to know
Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks asked his constituent Ed Coles to stand at a town hall meeting last week at Glory Empowerment Center on Maddox Road. “Mr. Coles and his wife live at the highest point of elevation on Forest Hill Road,” Banks said at the Jan. 8 event. “Before any of our water goes out, his goes out four or five days before. I know what’s about to happen in our area because of Mr. Coles.”
