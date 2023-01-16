ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Dozens gather for crime and safety meeting in the Fondren community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, residents in the Fondren community discussed ways to “reduce crime” and keep the area safe. Nearly three dozen people gathered for the community meeting, which was held at St. James Episcopal Church. Residents had the chance to hear directly from the Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

ZAPP holds rally asking for support and attendance at Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With signs and lots of enthusiasm a rally was held in support of the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson community on the Dr. King holiday. ZAPP or Zoo Area Progressive Partnership organized this rally with the help of State Representative Zakiya Summers. County and city leaders also joined the rally. Summers says a part of Dr. King’s legacy is service.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free civil legal clinic to be held in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free civil legal clinic will be held in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court, located at 146 West Center Street, on Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with matters such as […]
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, January 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Velma Jackson senior dies in accident

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Velma Jackson High School was killed in an accident in Madison County. Bryon Perry, 18, died Saturday evening in a car accident on Loring Road just west of Truitt Road. The Madison County School District issued a statement today offering condolences to his family.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ratoya McGee appointed Hinds County District 2 election commissioner

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed a new Election Commissioner to serve District 2. Ratoya McGee, of Edwards, was officially sworn into office at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The position was vacated by Election Commissioner Toni Johnson after she pled guilty in the Hinds County Election Commission fraud […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay a company $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

‘When will water crises end?’ South Jackson residents want to know

Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks asked his constituent Ed Coles to stand at a town hall meeting last week at Glory Empowerment Center on Maddox Road. “Mr. Coles and his wife live at the highest point of elevation on Forest Hill Road,” Banks said at the Jan. 8 event. “Before any of our water goes out, his goes out four or five days before. I know what’s about to happen in our area because of Mr. Coles.”
JACKSON, MS

