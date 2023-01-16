Read full article on original website
Free2BeMeUSA
3d ago
Father God, no one can fathom a tragedy like this. It is going to be extremely difficult for these families to understand it and make sense of this horrific tragedy and why it happened to them. Please surround them with people who love them. Let even strangers be your hands and feet so that the can feel your love around them at all times. In the moments they feel like they just can't go on, remind them that our time here isn't that long & soon you will come back for us. You promised that all we have to do to join you is to believe in you & it is through that faith that we will be reunited with the ones that we love as well. Lord please hear our prayers. In Jesus name, Amen❤
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victims from Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified the two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County Sunday night. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey of Fort Wayne...
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
WANE-TV
Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
WOWO News
wbnowqct.com
Crash In DKC
An extension ladder is to blame for a crash involving a large truck that shut down a stretch of I 69 in DeKalb County. State troopers responded to the rollover accident blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the County Road 11A exit, in DeKalb County. Officers found a single dump style truck on its side, blocking northbound traffic, with what appeared to gravel strewn across the roadway. The driver and passenger were trapped inside the overturned wreckage, but appeared to be uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the dump truck, operated by Jacob Bluhm, of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on I-69 in the right lane. An 8ft extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle. Then the crash. It had the northbound lanes of I-69 closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle and debris from the interstate.
963xke.com
WNDU
Ladder blamed for causing rollover crash on interstate in northeast Indiana
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for a rollover crash on Monday morning in DeKalb County. Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the crash on I-69 just north of the CR11A exit. When they arrived, they found a dump truck on its side blocking northbound traffic and limestone scattered across the road.
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
wfft.com
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
95.3 MNC
GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
WANE-TV
Police: Pursuit ends in drug dealing, neglect arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempt by Fort Wayne police to wrap up a drug investigation led to a man leading officers on a car chase and ultimately his arrest on drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday. Detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent...
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
wfft.com
Over 70 businesses cook-up special menus or Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- If there was ever a time for mouths to water and stomachs to growl, it’s now. Savor Fort Wayne kicked off Wednesday. “It’s important just to get our name out there and get maybe some customers in here that wouldn’t usually think about us, have them try the food and just to get some new faces in here,” Michael Sennett with Shigs In Pit said.
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Davidson was last seen driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass. Police believe Davidson may be in extreme danger and that he may require medical assistance.
