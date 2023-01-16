ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

At Davos, a sidelined club laments tax ‘hypocrisy’ as the richest talk climate instead

By Peter Vanham
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGNxK_0kFyixdh00

The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives, and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20, 2023.

As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, it will be hard to miss the dozens of sessions on the global climate crisis. But don’t look for the organization that first brought the topic of sustainability to Davos 50 years ago. The Club of Rome, which became famous in the early 1970s for sounding the alarm bell on the planet’s “limits to growth”—including at Davos—is sidelined from the event this year.

The reason may be a difference in opinion. Last Friday, the Club and its allies released a letter calling on the leaders at Davos to “tax wealth, income, companies and windfall profits” more progressively to counter the climate emergency. Among the signatories were a co-author of the original Limits to Growth, Kate Raworth, the economist of “Doughnut Economics,” and the co-presidents of the club.

But such a message is unlikely to have landed well at the Swiss ski resort. To be sure, addressing the energy, food, and climate crises is one of the five thematic pillars at the Annual Meeting. “Climate action” is also the subject of dozens of sessions. But the same is not true for discussions on taxes, wealth, or inequality. There is exactly one session on tax reforms, and two on inequality.

Taxes are always going to be a tougher sell to the global business elite, of course. They are a zero-sum game, after all. A dollar paid to the government in taxes is a dollar less in profits for the company and its shareholders. With climate action, that seems less to be the case. Some companies are already making money off the energy transition, profiting from turning the green economy into an opportunity.

But for Sandrine Dixson-Decleve, co-president of the Club of Rome, that reasoning doesn’t make sense. “Social tipping points will be our greatest challenge as we move through the 21st century,” she told me on the phone, as she was making her way to Davos. “We cannot talk about climate without talking about the hypocrisy of our taxation structures.”

In their letter, the Club did acknowledge the difficulty in bringing its message across. “Business leaders in Davos this week may feel that this strategy [taxing wealth, income, companies and windfall profits] is against their short term and individual interests,” they wrote. But they went on to call that a “limited” and “self-destructive” view.

Taxes strengthen societies and governments, the reasoning goes, and that will be crucial as the world addresses the so-called “polycrisis” in climate, energy, food, immigration, and other areas.

But will it be enough of an argument?

There are at least a few tax fans present in Congress Centre this week, who may move the debate forward. Gabriel Zucman, the French economist who known for his research on tax havens, will be one of the participants in the tax session at Davos. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, the intergovernmental organization that is trying to raise the global tax bar, is another.

From its sideline presence in Davos, the Club of Rome will also be having conversations with governments and individuals it hopes to get on board of their plans to raise taxes. They include John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

As the Club of Rome knows well, convincing the global business elite of something that benefits them in the long run, but not in the short term, is in itself a long game. It took the Club almost 50 years to be vindicated among business leaders in its views on the limits to growth. Already, two thirds of Americans hold a favorable view of the IRS, a jump of 20% compared to the 1980s, 1990s, and as recent as 2010.

But if the Club is right about the urgency of the social and economic crisis we face this time, they better hope their vindication at Davos is a shorter time coming. And that will either require them joining the debate again directly, or finding some powerful allies in the World Economic Forum’s orbit. So far, that remains a limit to the Club of Rome’s own growth at Davos.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Sorry, media, the great reset is real

When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Fortune

Fortune

267K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy