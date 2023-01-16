ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Denver

US 285 closed on both directions near Richmond Hill due to fatal crash

US 285 is closed going both directions for a fatal crash investigation near Richmond Hill, according to Colorado State PatrolCSP says traffic is going to be held at Foxton Road and Pine Junction. The closure was extended by CSP and says there is no routes for tractor-trailers. Alternate routes are minimal and entail snowy unimproved mountainous terrain, according to CSP. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Driver rescued from fiery crash on L.I.

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Good Samaritans were caught on camera helping a driver after a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.Video shows thick flames coming from a car after it overturned Monday in the westbound lanes near exit 62.Police say a woman struck the median, then her car caught fire.Good Samaritans pulled her out.She's now in critical condition at an area hospital.

