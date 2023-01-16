Read full article on original website
US 285 closed on both directions near Richmond Hill due to fatal crash
US 285 is closed going both directions for a fatal crash investigation near Richmond Hill, according to Colorado State PatrolCSP says traffic is going to be held at Foxton Road and Pine Junction. The closure was extended by CSP and says there is no routes for tractor-trailers. Alternate routes are minimal and entail snowy unimproved mountainous terrain, according to CSP.
Man arrested for allegedly smashing a taxi car’s window with a brick at Ashmont station
Another man caused a disturbance after he allegedly showed a woman he didn't know lewd pictures while sitting next to her on a train. Transit Police arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after he allegedly smashed a taxi window and other objects with a brick. Another suspect who caused a disturbance that day has yet to be arrested.
Caught on camera: Driver rescued from fiery crash on L.I.
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Good Samaritans were caught on camera helping a driver after a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.Video shows thick flames coming from a car after it overturned Monday in the westbound lanes near exit 62.Police say a woman struck the median, then her car caught fire.Good Samaritans pulled her out.She's now in critical condition at an area hospital.
LI lawmaker tells school bus company no more 'gotchas' after drivers get unfair tickets
After an exclusive WCBS 880 report on school bus stop arm cameras giving tickets to people who should not have received them, one county lawmaker said he’s taken action.
