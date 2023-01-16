Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Palo Verde & Benson football programs win appeal to move from 3A to 2A in 2023
After one year in the 3A South, the Palo Verde and Benson football programs will move to the 2A conference in 2023, Sahuarita and Rio Rico will stay in the 4A and Ironwood Ridge will remain at the 5A level. Those five local schools appealed Monday their original placement that...
allsportstucson.com
Boys Basketball Spotlight: Buena Colts
Head coach: Tyler Molesworth (38-13, third season as Buena’s head coach after serving as an assistant for three years) Assistants: Richie Castro, Derrell Hawthorne, Francisco Villegas and Christian Olsen. Last Year: 23-6 (advanced to 5A state semifinals) Roster:. 0 Deandre Hawthorne, Sr., PG/SG. 1 Ah’jzon Sieg, Sr., SG/PG.
allsportstucson.com
The 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic
This is the 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic brought to you by Coaches for Charity and TUSD. (Andy Morales is on the MLK committee). All games count towards power rankings. There will be nine games today, starting out with an elementary exhibition game featuring Booth Fickett and Manzo. NEXT: AMPHITHEATER...
Cochise County reassures residents water use and supply are sustainable
County and City of Sierra Vista officials say other counties can learn from them when it comes to water conservation.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Families of deadly I-10 crash demanding accountability
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Willis Thompson and Gilbert Franco were coworkers. They rode in the landscape truck together, they worked together...and they died together. Thompson and Franco were two of the five people killed last week when their landscape truck was smashed between two semi trucks, along with another car.
KOLD-TV
Crash on I-19 kills at least one
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle going the wrong way crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 19 near Green Valley on Friday, Jan. 13. Authorities say the wreck took place around 6:30 p.m. at kilometer 61, just south of Green Valley.
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
iheart.com
Cochise Country Music Festival @ 4EVR Ranch
92.9 The Bull welcomes: Cochise Country Music Festival. Friday, March 17th - Sunday, March 19th @ 4EVR Ranch in Benson. Featuring headliners Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, & Clay Walker!. Tickets on-sale now!
Sahuarita PD identify two people found shot inside home
Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) is investigating two deaths inside a home on West Via Cerro Colorado on Thursday at the Rancho Resort community.
