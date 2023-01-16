ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Boys Basketball Spotlight: Buena Colts

Head coach: Tyler Molesworth (38-13, third season as Buena’s head coach after serving as an assistant for three years) Assistants: Richie Castro, Derrell Hawthorne, Francisco Villegas and Christian Olsen. Last Year: 23-6 (advanced to 5A state semifinals) Roster:. 0 Deandre Hawthorne, Sr., PG/SG. 1 Ah’jzon Sieg, Sr., SG/PG.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
allsportstucson.com

The 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic

This is the 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic brought to you by Coaches for Charity and TUSD. (Andy Morales is on the MLK committee). All games count towards power rankings. There will be nine games today, starting out with an elementary exhibition game featuring Booth Fickett and Manzo. NEXT: AMPHITHEATER...
SAHUARITA, AZ
12 News

Families of deadly I-10 crash demanding accountability

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Willis Thompson and Gilbert Franco were coworkers. They rode in the landscape truck together, they worked together...and they died together. Thompson and Franco were two of the five people killed last week when their landscape truck was smashed between two semi trucks, along with another car.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash on I-19 kills at least one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle going the wrong way crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 19 near Green Valley on Friday, Jan. 13. Authorities say the wreck took place around 6:30 p.m. at kilometer 61, just south of Green Valley.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
iheart.com

Cochise Country Music Festival @ 4EVR Ranch

92.9 The Bull welcomes: Cochise Country Music Festival. Friday, March 17th - Sunday, March 19th @ 4EVR Ranch in Benson. Featuring headliners Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, & Clay Walker!. Tickets on-sale now!
BENSON, AZ

