Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
Mt. Horeb-based organization connects school automotive programs with area auto shops
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As the worker shortage continues to impact the auto industry, Mount Horeb-based company ‘WrenchWay’ is targeting high schools, connecting them with area auto shops. Co-founder and president of WrenchWay Jay Goninen says whether a school program is in need of a donation, a speaker,...
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food.
Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dangerous mix of relatively warm pavement and the thick snow expected to fall over Madison overnight serve as the perfect recipe for “slippery, slushy, and snowy” driving through the morning commute on Thursday, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned, as his agency laid out its plan for clearing the roads.
Snow is on the way
Snow is on the way

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening.
Madison-based adaptive climbing program allows the sport to be accessible to all
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Boulders Climbing Gym on Madison’s eastside offers an adaptive climbing program, that makes the sport of rock climbing accessible to all ages and abilities. The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to...
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
Snow removal companies face staffing challenges ahead of winter storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow hitting the Madison area has crews getting ready to clear roads and lots Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and for snow removal companies, there is a new set of challenges they face this winter. Snow removal companies across the Madison area say the winter has...
FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!. The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors. The health...
Madison bars as seen on TV
We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
Home expected to be a total loss after fire near Oregon
RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - An home near Oregon is expected to be a total loss after a fire Wednesday afternoon. Dane County dispatchers confirmed the fire was happening at a home off of Oak Hill Road, in Rutland. Crews from three counties responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire just after 5 p.m.
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
