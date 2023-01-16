ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

LUPD introduces new procedures for campus safety at Lamar

BEAUMONT — The spring semester is underway at Lamar University, and as students navigate the campus, safety is always a concern. The university's police department is putting in place some new procedures to ease the concerns. New training for both officers and students and upgrades to the emergency phones...
12NewsNow

Filing period for Beaumont's 2023 municipal election now open

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont mayor and two council members have become the first to officially apply to run in the May municipal election. Beaumont city clerk, Tina Broussard, began accepting candidate applications on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The filing deadline for the May 6 election is 5 p.m....
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting

Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Lindbergh that sent one person to a hospital. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries investigators say don't appear to be...
kogt.com

House Fire in West Orange

Firefighters in West Orange were woke up early Monday morning with a house fire on Crockett St. The call came in around 4:15am from 2120 Crockett. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived. Neighbors said they haven’t seen anyone around the home in sometime. WOFD Chief David...
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

