Southeast Texas nurses discuss rising violence against healthcare workers at Port Arthur City Council meeting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas nurses used Tuesday evening's Port Arthur City Council meeting to discuss the growing epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are five times more likely to face violence at work than in any other profession, according to the Bureau...
LUPD introduces new procedures for campus safety at Lamar
BEAUMONT — The spring semester is underway at Lamar University, and as students navigate the campus, safety is always a concern. The university's police department is putting in place some new procedures to ease the concerns. New training for both officers and students and upgrades to the emergency phones...
Re-wiring History | Electrical project set to begin at the McFaddin-Ward House
BEAUMONT, Texas — Re-wiring history, the McFaddin-Ward House is set to begin an electrical project on the 118-year-old home this week. This project for the re-wiring is part of the McFaddin-Ward House’s ongoing efforts to restore and preserve the home. McFaddin-Ward House Executive Director Tony Chauveaux says that...
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
Pastor Carlton Sharp announces run for ward 3 seat on Beaumont City Council
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pastor has announced his intention to run for Beaumont's city council this May. Carlton Sharp, who holds a doctorate in divinity, has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont for 23 years. "I see a need for our community," Sharp told...
Filing period for Beaumont's 2023 municipal election now open
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont mayor and two council members have become the first to officially apply to run in the May municipal election. Beaumont city clerk, Tina Broussard, began accepting candidate applications on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The filing deadline for the May 6 election is 5 p.m....
Lamar University holding clothing drive to help those struggling with homelessness
Donations will be collected through Friday. Lamar University students will pass out donations on Saturday.
Southeast Texas community remembers life, legacy of Cotton Creek Winery owner Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, customers and employees are mourning the loss of long-time owner of Cotton Creek Winery in Beaumont. Artie Tucker lost his year-long battle with stage four lung and liver cancer on January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Cotton Creek Winery Employee, Derek McWilliams,...
'It's unbearable': Some Sabine Park Apartment Homes residents living without water since Christmas
ORANGE, Texas — Another resident of an Orange apartment complex is speaking out after living without water since Christmas. Nearly 20 units are the Sabine Park Apartment Homes still don't have running water after pipes busted during the artic cold front that hit Southeast Texas. 12News has attempted several...
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: As of January 9th suspect is in custody. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel...
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting
Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Lindbergh that sent one person to a hospital. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries investigators say don't appear to be...
Plumber indicted for allegedly pulling gun on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School
HAMSHIRE, Texas — A plumber accused of pulling a gun out on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday. James Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places. On Friday, December 16, 2022, at...
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
Port Arthur officials reflecting on years of rich history amid city's 125 years anniversary
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a lot to celebrate. As of Friday, the city is 125 years old. The city if named after its founder, Arthur Stilwell, and was founded in 1898. Port Arthur has survived two world wars, a civil rights movement and an onslaught of storms that led to population declines.
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in a certain area of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for hours. Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break a water main in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive. Residents and business may experience low water pressure...
House Fire in West Orange
Firefighters in West Orange were woke up early Monday morning with a house fire on Crockett St. The call came in around 4:15am from 2120 Crockett. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived. Neighbors said they haven’t seen anyone around the home in sometime. WOFD Chief David...
