Johnson City, TN

Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera

By Clarice Scheele
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon.

A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26.

A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two ladders responded to that call.

A city spokesperson said the fire was controlled quickly.

No further details have been released.

Authorities tell us they will release more information as soon as they are able to.

WJHL

Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Augusta Free Press

Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up

A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
DETROIT, MI
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Russell County dispatcher, deputy awarded for saving a life with CPR

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Two members of Russell County emergency personnel were recognized for their roles in saving a life Wednesday. On Monday, Jan. 16, a 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the Honaker section of Russell County. According to Sheriff Steve Dye, dispatcher Nicola Philips with Russell County E-911 walked a female caller through […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

WANTED: Police searching for Johnson City armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol man charged with attempted murder

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Fatal house fire in Greene County

One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. News at 11 on 1/16. The...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wfmynews2.com

Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
