Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon.

A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26.

A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two ladders responded to that call.

A city spokesperson said the fire was controlled quickly.

No further details have been released.

Authorities tell us they will release more information as soon as they are able to.

