Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football Gets MORE Good News

By Brandon Brown
 3 days ago

The Wolverines are keeping a lot of important pieces in Ann Arbor heading into 2023.

On the same day Michigan fans found out that both Zak Zinter and Mike Barrett would be returning to the Wolverines for the 2023 season, senior wide receiver Cornelius Johnson announced that he too would be back for another year.

The 6-3, 208-pounder doesn't play the most utilized position at Michigan, but he made some absolutely huge plays for the Wolverines in 2022. He had 32 catches for 499 yards and six touchdowns this past season, which included a four catch, 160-yard and two touchdown performance against Ohio State. Johnson has great size and excellent speed, which makes him a problem at the college level. With Ronnie Bell off to the draft, Johnson becomes the de facto No. 1 receiver for the maize and blue.

Johnson will now share the wide receiver room with Darrius Clemons, AJ Henning, Tyler Morris, Omarion Walker and Roman Wilson. Even though they might not completely blow up because of U-M's offensive approach, that's about as good of a group as you can find in the Big Ten and around the country in terms of talent.

