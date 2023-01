EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Tucker DeVries scored 23 points to lead Drake to a 97-61 victory over Evansville on Saturday night. DeVries was 8-of-16 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Roman Penn shot 6 of 8 from the field and scored 13.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO