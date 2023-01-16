Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque County residents head to nations capitol for "March for Life"
According to one study, about half of the people who've made New Years Resolutions have given up on them. The company says it found out the gravy mix used in the meals made between December 26th through yesterday January 17th, contain a wheat allergen that wasn't listed on the ingredient list.
x1071.com
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
uwplatt.edu
Kaiser family commits $1 million to UW-Platteville Foundation
To Corey Kaiser, a 2018 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, “Midwest Nice” is more than just a slogan. “To me, ‘Midwest Nice’ means we would rather see people do well,” said Kaiser. “That’s something that has always resonated with me, whether throughout my business career or my personal life.”
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
KCRG.com
At least one tornado touches down in Eastern Iowa Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather produced at least one tornado touchdown in Iowa County Monday afternoon. Meteorologists said an unusual dynamic set up over the Midwest Monday produced conditions that were favorable for severe weather development. At least one tornado reportedly touched down in Iowa County and was spotted along Interstate 80 east of Williamsburg. Emergency officials said one semi-tractor trailer was blown over on Interstate 80 as the storm passed. Traffic was back to normal by 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officials in Iowa County said they have not received any additional reports of damage.
Marion Restaurant Switching To Fast, Casual Environment
One of Marion's finest restaurants will soon be mixing things up a bit, switching to a much more fast and more casual dining experience. That restaurant is Bistro 3 Nineteen, located at 796 11th street in Marion. In a press release, the restaurant is announcing some big changes to the way they serve food. According to the release, chef Brittany Hannah has announced that the restaurant will transition and offer counter service instead of table service. Counter service is when customers order at the counter and then come and get their food when their name or number is called. Hannah hopes the change ushers in a new fast-casual environment to the restaurant.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
First In Decades; Tornado Touches Down In Iowa County [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
x1071.com
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. Police said he is 5 feet...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
KWQC
Rain rolls in Wednesday afternoon with some sleet mixing in the evening
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A potent storm system will arrive Wednesday afternoon bringing mainly rain to the QCA and sleet and snow to our NW. For the QC rain will arrive around 3 p.m. and continue through the evening commute. Areas near Dubuque and Galena have a winter weather advisory as rain will change over to sleet and snow this evening.
KCRG.com
Derecho contractor hasn’t paid victims back after pleading guilty to theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction in August 2022 against a Burlington-based contractor. But four months after he pled guilty, court records show Ryan Standard hasn’t paid any restitution to four different Cedar Rapids homeowners.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
KCRG.com
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Comments / 0