Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Bowling Roundup
VANDALIA — The Troy boys bowling team dropped a match with Vandalia-Butler 2,218-2,152 Tuesday in MVL action. Troy is now 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. Ryan Kaiser led Troy, rolling games of 186 and 229 for a 415 series. Bryce Massingill rolled games of 189 and 186...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College basketball coach responds to gambling-related threats directed toward players
Sports gambling has only been legal in the state of Ohio since Jan. 1, but there’s already a serious situation involving a local college basketball program. Dayton coach Anthony Grant, who previously coached at Alabama ahead of a stint as an assistant coach role in the NBA, had an extensive opening statement Tuesday night. At issue is gambling-related threats directed toward Dayton players.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bradford Elementary merit, honor roll
Third graders on the second quarter honor roll are: Izabella Boltin, 4.0, Braxten Seman, 4.0, Jason Smith, 4.0, Jacob Clark, Hunter Gilbert, Rhett Greve, Jaxon Hampton, Sophia Lacy, Avery Lear, Sadie Miller, Harper Moore, Micah Peeples, Natalie Rank, Samara Reed, Tyler Riffell, Hunter Schrader, Charlie Smith, Brady Szilagyi, Ayden Weinstock and Garrett Yingst.
miamivalleytoday.com
PCS host Spelling Bee
PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools held the 2023 City-Wide Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening at Piqua Central Intermediate School. Ten students, representing five schools, took part in the event that is sponsored by the Piqua Kiwanis Club. Participants came to the event ready for the challenge and it...
Sidney Daily News
Guys in TIES and Girls in PEARLS launches at Sidney Middle School
SIDNEY — A spark of an idea has ignited a meaningful new mentorship program for fifth-grade youth at Sidney Middle School. As Tom Clark rounded out his final official year in education, he observed some gaps in youth programming in our community. On a mission to narrow those gaps, Clark had the idea of Guys in TIES — a chance to provide mentorship to impressionable young men. Recognizing the need for mentorship among young ladies as well, but recognizing he might not be the right fit for mentoring girls, Clark eventually shared his idea with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and a new site-based program was born.
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
Stay Weather Aware: Severe weather possible for Miami Valley on Thursday
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington has issued a Wind Advisory for Butler, Clinton and Warren counties.
miamivalleytoday.com
Youth Night at the Y
PIQUA — Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a “Youth Night at the Y” Event on Saturday, Jan. 21, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. The night will be filled with gym games, swimming and time in the Activity Center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State students complete police training
PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 14 students with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 20, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program. Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 6, totaling more than 750 hours of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
dayton.com
El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood
El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County singles hit the dance floor
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 219 N. Ohio St. in Greenville. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge for the dance is $9 per person. The band performing at the danve will be Cotton.
miamivalleytoday.com
DCCA’s 44th season comes to a close
GREENVILLE — As Darke County Center for the Arts’ 44th season moves into the new year bringing an abundance of music, creativity, excitement and culture to audiences. First off is DCCA’s annual highly popular fundraiser A Taste of Wine and Jazz on Friday, Jan. 20; however, if you don’t already have your tickets to this feast of food, fun and music, you will need to wait till 2024, as it is sold out. But never fear, plenty of opportunities for people of all ages and artistic preferences are still available.
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
Comments / 0