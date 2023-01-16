Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
WPXI
Defense carries 49ers to a win over Cowboys and trip to NFC championship game
Every play for the Dallas Cowboys seemed like a struggle. Just getting positive yardage required a huge effort or inspired play call. In a championship round filled with star quarterbacks, the 49ers defense might end up being the star of the NFL's final four. San Francisco's defense kept the team...
WPXI
Dak Prescott digs early hole for Cowboys with 2 1st-half interceptions vs. 49ers
Dak Prescott cruised in the wild-card round with a four-touchdown game in a Dallas Cowboys romp. That was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The San Francisco 49ers defense is a different beast and made Prescott pay for early mistakes in Sunday's divisional round with a pair of first-half interceptions. Facing...
WPXI
Saquon Barkley wants to be 'a Giant for life' headed into free agency after playoff loss to Eagles
Saquon Barkley doesn't want to go anywhere else. Barkley, speaking after the New York Giants were blown out by the Eagles in their divisional round playoff game on Saturday night, sounded confident he’d be returning next fall despite his impending free agency. "I can't envision that being my last...
WPXI
NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes returns to game after ankle injury as Chiefs try to get past Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs yet again have home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. They start their quest to win a second Super Bowl together against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. Will the Chiefs move one step closer even after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the...
WPXI
'Make people think': How the Cowboys plan to contain Brock Purdy and the versatile 49ers offense
FRISCO, Texas — Substitute goggles for helmets, and a microscope for a football. But don’t let the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers divisional playoff matchup mistake you. Because in the eyes of Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, this contest will feature a face off of mad scientists. 49ers head...
WPXI
Like Aaron Rodgers a year ago, Lamar Jackson's NFL future will boil down to resolving one thing
A year ago, when the Green Bay Packers were staring at their crossroads with Aaron Rodgers, the impasse was supposedly about everything but his contract. Rodgers wanted more communication with the front office, more inclusion in the team’s planning and more respect for the core veterans who built the culture. All of that, plus one gargantuan side item for the league’s reigning MVP: A reworked contract that made him Green Bay’s unquestionable starter through at least the 2023 season and the distinction of being the highest paid player in the NFL. When it was all over, the final tally was undeniable.
WPXI
Report: Top WNBA free agent Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams
Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens on Saturday at midnight, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday. The meetings will reportedly take place in Istanbul, Turkey where Stewart is currently playing on the EuroLeague's...
WPXI
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
