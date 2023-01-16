ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI

Like Aaron Rodgers a year ago, Lamar Jackson's NFL future will boil down to resolving one thing

A year ago, when the Green Bay Packers were staring at their crossroads with Aaron Rodgers, the impasse was supposedly about everything but his contract. Rodgers wanted more communication with the front office, more inclusion in the team’s planning and more respect for the core veterans who built the culture. All of that, plus one gargantuan side item for the league’s reigning MVP: A reworked contract that made him Green Bay’s unquestionable starter through at least the 2023 season and the distinction of being the highest paid player in the NFL. When it was all over, the final tally was undeniable.
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI

Report: Top WNBA free agent Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens on Saturday at midnight, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday. The meetings will reportedly take place in Istanbul, Turkey where Stewart is currently playing on the EuroLeague's...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy