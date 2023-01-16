LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.

CYRIL, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO