Cyril, OK

kswo.com

‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations. Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Highland Cemetery arch work complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
LAWTON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Digital literacy classes being held at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday was the second day for the Digital Literacy Learning Workshops at the Lawton Public Library. These workshops are held by Connected Nation as a way to help share computer, internet, and mobile device basics with the community. In the workshops, participants learn to use and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.
CYRIL, OK
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field

The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

