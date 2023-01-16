Read full article on original website
kswo.com
‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations. Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native...
kswo.com
Highland Cemetery arch work complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
kswo.com
Digital literacy classes being held at Lawton Public Library
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday was the second day for the Digital Literacy Learning Workshops at the Lawton Public Library. These workshops are held by Connected Nation as a way to help share computer, internet, and mobile device basics with the community. In the workshops, participants learn to use and...
KOCO
Why was Athena Brownfield living with man now charged with killing her?
CYRIL, Okla. — Why was Athena Brownfield living with the man now charged with killing her?. It’s one of the major questions surrounding the tragic death of the 4-year-old. Police said Athena’s mom left her in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams as many as two years ago.
kswo.com
Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.
easttexasradio.com
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
KFOR
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
kswo.com
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
kswo.com
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
