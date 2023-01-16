Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin, Neosho theaters special on National Popcorn Day Jan. 19
KSNF/KODE — Tomorrow is National Popcorn Day!. Popcorn is a billion-dollar industry and a relatively healthy, versatile snack. It’s loaded with fiber and antioxidants. It’s also a whole grain, which may reduce the risk of heart disease, and hypertension (before it’s weighed down in sodium, sugar, or lots of delicious melted butter, but we won’t talk about that).
fourstateshomepage.com
Looking ahead to the future: Mock interviews at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — “A taste of the future”, that’s what some local students got today, part of a special program at Missouri Southern to help them get ready for the workforce. Dozens of Southwest Missouri students are interviewing for jobs — they don’t want.
fourstateshomepage.com
“The Children’s Learning Company” chooses Carthage educator for “Teacher Fellow Cohort”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage teacher is in a select group. She’s one of only 12 educators nationwide who now make up an inaugural “Scholastic” program. The “Children’s Learning Company” chose 4th-grade teacher Christina Landburg for the “Teacher Fellow Cohort.”. It will...
fourstateshomepage.com
Many gather to honor fallen JPD at memorial dedication
JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of area law enforcement officials converged on a spot in Joplin, Tuesday morning, to further honor two of their lost brothers. That spot is off Geneva Avenue, where Joplin Police Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed were shot last year, and ultimately lost their lives.
fourstateshomepage.com
KCU Dental College Joplin: Dr. Linda Niessen
A new year is the perfect time to make steps toward improving your oral health. Following a few simple guidelines in addition to brushing and flossing twice daily, will go a long way toward giving you a brighter, healthier smile in 2023 and beyond. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. Water keeps...
fourstateshomepage.com
A.I. written work could pose issues for students and teachers alike
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students usually have a lot of writing assignments for certain classes. But, new artificial intelligence programs could basically help them cheat and write their papers for them. Educators are keeping a close eye on artificial intelligence software that can compose reports, essays, and even research papers...
fourstateshomepage.com
The “FAFSA” deadline is approaching
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a college student (or a parent of one), keep this in mind. The deadline to apply for “FAFSA”, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is February first. Students who complete it by that date are guaranteed funding if they...
fourstateshomepage.com
Shooting for success: Webb City’s ROTC rifle team
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A group of area high school students are “shooting” for success in the new year and setting their “sights” on an upcoming competition. It’s not unusual for teams from Webb City to be among the best in the state, but one of them has done much better than that.
Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary
The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.
koamnewsnow.com
1st Grade Quapaw Elementary (01/16/23)
1st Grade Quapaw Elementary (01/16/23) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BR…
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City officials highlight developments in State of the City event
WEBB CITY, Mo. — From construction and economic development to new options to enjoy the great outdoors–Webb City is in the spotlight today with the annual State of the City event. $28,000,000–that’s how much construction Webb City saw last year. “That would be every permit, remodel,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin voters to decide increase on marijuana sales tax
JOPLIN, Mo. — Add another city to the list of ones asking voters for a local marijuana sales tax. The Joplin City Council has approved a measure asking for a 3% city tax on marijuana sales. This will go on the April 4th ballot, giving residents the final say.
Netflix show interviews Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest MO cities ask for more taxes on pot for April ballot
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The list of southwest Missouri cities and counties asking voters for a local marijuana sales tax is growing. The Jasper County Commission approved putting a 3% sales tax on the April ballot. If the measure passes, it would apply only to *recreational* marijuana sales in unincorporated areas of Jasper County.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper Memorial Bench
JOPLIN, Mo. — March 8, 2022 two Joplin officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man. He would die minutes later in a second exchange of gunfire with Joplin Police at 9th and Connecticut. Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper suffered injuries in the parking...
columbusnews-report.com
Lopp family ends century of energy service
The Lopp name has been synonymous with petroleum products in Cherokee County for over 115 years, that connection came to an end recently when John and Rosalie Lopp sold the Fast Mart Convenience Store at the corner of Maple and Minnesota in Columbus to new owners. The oldest family generational business in Columbus, has gone the way of many other small businesses. “I remember selling gasoline…
ozarksfn.com
Brittany Coffee Parker
In Town: Brittany Coffee Parker is the owner of BC Parker Co., which specializes in western weddings and country lifestyle photography. “I had my first photoshoot in December 2009; I was a sophomore in high school,” Brittany said. “This is all I have ever done. I just photographed my 150th wedding in December.”
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the Country
From decaying buildings to forgotten mining shafts, abandoned places can definitely be creepy but some, are actually pretty cool. The online travel publication known as Thrillist has scoured the country for some of the most fascinating ghost towns and there's one in Missouri that's been dubbed one of the coolest in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0