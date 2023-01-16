Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
NFL: Bills, Titans, Jaguars to play in London in 2023
London is calling for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. The time and date is yet to be decided, but the Bills will be one of three teams to play in London in 2023. The others will be the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who traditionally one game a year in London.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST
NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend. The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history on Saturday. No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs. A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills hang on for a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. One more game in the round remains: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Arizona 4, Detroit 3
Arizona0121—4 Arizona won shootout 2-0 First Period_None. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 16:34; Hayton, ARI (Holding), 17:54. Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 15 (Seider, Bertuzzi), 8:34 (pp). 2, Arizona, Bjugstad 11 (Chychrun, Crouse), 11:09. Penalties_Bjugstad, ARI (Holding), 8:30; Bjugstad, ARI (Tripping), 16:36. Third Period_3, Detroit, Suter 6 (Fabbri), 4:51. 4, Detroit,...
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-17 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-85 23-28 126. MINNESOTA (125) Anderson 6-12...
