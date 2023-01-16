NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend. The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history on Saturday. No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs. A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills hang on for a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. One more game in the round remains: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

