Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
Searches turn up more than 40 pounds of marijuana at two Hart Co. properties
Deputies in Hart County said they seized a large amount of marijuana, cash, guns, and a car during searches Tuesday.
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Saturday evening house fire in White County
No one was injured after a house fire in White County Saturday evening. According to a press release from White County Fire Services, crews responded shortly before 9:00 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Hiawatha Hills Road in Cleveland. Arriving crews found a fully involved mobile home....
Hall County man arrested after slamming into concrete wall, deputy’s patrol car, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after slamming into a Hall County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Monday. Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 3 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw 45-year-old Joey Patrick Dunagan driving erratically on Wild Smith Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
accesswdun.com
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Anderson community comes together to stand against gun violence
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. 3rd generation employee of Timken is sad to...
Funeral held for UGA staffer killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — A funeral was held for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players. The service was held at First Baptist Church in Toccoa. >> The funeral is being streamed on...
WTVM
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Live Design
Matt Moreland Immerses At Free Chapel With Help From CHAUVET Professional & 4Wall
GAINESVILLE, GA – “Anytime I create, my goal is audience immersion,” Matt Moreland says when describing his approach to lighting design. “I strive to make the audience feel as though they are part of the show, not sitting in the dark watching what is happening on stage.”
accesswdun.com
Two drivers injured after Tuesday morning wreck on I-85 in Jackson County
Two drivers were injured Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle wreck involving a dump truck on Interstate 85 in Jackson County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck on I-85 northbound north of Ga. 53. A 2009 Mercedes C Class...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities seize $85K in illegal drugs, arrest 3 suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on Tuesday after they were allegedly found in possession of $85,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to a press release from the agency, Riley Lena Smith, 22, Dennis Mclearn, 30, and Jayden Richey, 23, were arrested Tuesday afternoon on a series of drug charges. Smith is from Buford while Mclearn and Richey are from Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A opening in Toccoa, giving local heroes free meals for a year
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Toccoa community is getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant that will begin serving customers on Thursday. The new restaurant on Big A Road near Norwood Avenue will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
