Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers
Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open. Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild... The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Analysis: Bills, Bengals look shaky in wins, set up rematch
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen. Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round. First, the Bills blew a 17-0 lead against Miami and had to rally for a 34-31 victory. Then, the Bengals were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Hamlin home, recovering
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
U mad, bro?: A lack of playoff football is forcing Steelers fans to lash out against Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger, the media
What else should I expect in Pittsburgh when the Steelers season ends with so much postseason football left to be played? People are on edge. Some are angry at the team for coming up short in the regular season. Others are angry at those people for … being angry, I guess.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: With Matt Canada staying, here's where he needs to improve the offense
Matt Canada is officially coming back for a third season as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. And there’s nothing that can be done about it. The fans can’t wish his dismissal into existence. And the media can’t write it (or speak it) into existence. It wasn’t...
NFL: Bills, Titans, Jaguars to play in London in 2023
London is calling for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. The time and date is yet to be decided, but the Bills will be one of three teams to play in London in 2023. The others will be the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who traditionally one game a year in London.
