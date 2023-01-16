ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thayer, MO

Villager Journal

Highland Middle School backpack program receives donation

GTS Physical Therapy recently started a program within its company called ‘Hometown Strong.’ With this charity, GTS employees donate a percentage of each paycheck to the Hometown Strong Program. GTS has over 100 employees all over Northeast Arkansas among their 13 outpatient clinics. Each month an employee’s name is drawn; that employee gets to choose a charity/program to donate the money that has been accumulated.
HIGHLAND, AR
KTLO

West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting

Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Kait 8

Baxter County sees a possibility of mail thefts

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - With W2s and important tax documents in the mail, it is not a time you would want to find your mail missing. Multiple mailboxes on Buford Road, State Highway 201, and Baxter County Road 612 have been found open with articles of mail scattered along the ground on Jan. 17 and 18. The Mountain Home Post Office filed a report with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office about the incident according to a news release.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Not Guilty Verdict In Truck Stop Shooting Death

(KTTS News) — A man charged in a fatal shooting at a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Damian Henry, 22, was arrested after the April shooting death of 34-year-old James Vineyard. It happened at the 14-Junction Truck Stop on Highway 63. KY3 says police believe...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Female involved in kidnapping pleads

A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council

WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
WILLIFORD, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop

The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
LOCUST GROVE, AR
KTLO

Guilty plea in cases stemming from theft of vehicle, fishing gear

A 30-year old man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from events in August and September 2020. Kyle Randal Bolen, who lists an address in the small Yell County town of Ola, was sentenced to 10 years probation. He is currently in a treatment program in another county and as a condition of his probation; he is required to complete his stay.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
KTLO

Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services

A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.

