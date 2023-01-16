Read full article on original website
Related
Villager Journal
Highland Middle School backpack program receives donation
GTS Physical Therapy recently started a program within its company called ‘Hometown Strong.’ With this charity, GTS employees donate a percentage of each paycheck to the Hometown Strong Program. GTS has over 100 employees all over Northeast Arkansas among their 13 outpatient clinics. Each month an employee’s name is drawn; that employee gets to choose a charity/program to donate the money that has been accumulated.
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
KTLO
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
KTLO
West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting
Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
Kait 8
Baxter County sees a possibility of mail thefts
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - With W2s and important tax documents in the mail, it is not a time you would want to find your mail missing. Multiple mailboxes on Buford Road, State Highway 201, and Baxter County Road 612 have been found open with articles of mail scattered along the ground on Jan. 17 and 18. The Mountain Home Post Office filed a report with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office about the incident according to a news release.
KTTS
Not Guilty Verdict In Truck Stop Shooting Death
(KTTS News) — A man charged in a fatal shooting at a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Damian Henry, 22, was arrested after the April shooting death of 34-year-old James Vineyard. It happened at the 14-Junction Truck Stop on Highway 63. KY3 says police believe...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
Kait 8
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
KTLO
Guilty plea in cases stemming from theft of vehicle, fishing gear
A 30-year old man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from events in August and September 2020. Kyle Randal Bolen, who lists an address in the small Yell County town of Ola, was sentenced to 10 years probation. He is currently in a treatment program in another county and as a condition of his probation; he is required to complete his stay.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
KTLO
Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services
A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man now facing federal charges for large amount of illegal drugs
A parolee was arrested in Baxter County after being caught with a large amount of illegal drugs, including almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of marijuana, has now been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on the same basic charges. The federal grand jury indictment was served on...
Comments / 0