Kansas State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Stars and Kings square off in Western Conference action

Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -126, Stars +105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in a matchup of two of the top...
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

Vancouver002—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 19 (Killorn), 4:40. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 18 (Hagel, Point), 8:28. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 26 (Colton, Cernak), 13:18. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 20 (Killorn), 14:35. Penalties_Namestnikov, TB (High Sticking), 15:55. Second Period_None. Penalties_Horvat, VAN (Tripping), 4:41; Cole, TB (Tripping), 9:46. Third Period_5,...
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
Freeman and Milwaukee host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (8-11, 3-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 6-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Robert Morris Colonials after BJ Freeman scored 20 points in Milwaukee's 78-74 overtime loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Panthers have gone 8-2 in...
Earlington and San Diego host Portland

San Diego Toreros (9-11, 2-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-11, 1-4 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -5; over/under is 160. BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego's 98-84 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Pilots are 7-3 on their...
Denver 122, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
San Jose 5, Dallas 3

San Jose032—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Dellandrea 6 (Benn, Heiskanen), 6:43. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ (Holding), 10:47; Megna, SJ (Cross Checking), 19:19. Second Period_2, Dallas, Robertson 30 (Miller, Heiskanen), 3:54. 3, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Olofsson, Lundkvist), 6:57. 4, San Jose, Lorentz 5 (Gregor), 9:41. 5, San Jose, Bonino 7 (Barabanov, Karlsson), 11:49. 6, San Jose, Meier 26 (Karlsson, Hertl), 15:18 (pp). Penalties_Robertson, DAL (Hooking), 1:17; Heiskanen, DAL (Hooking), 7:16; Benn, DAL (Hooking), 13:43; Eyssimont, SJ (Tripping), 19:44.
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56

Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight road win

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by 10 or...
OREGON 87, CALIFORNIA 58

Percentages: FG .596, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Dante, Guerrier, Ware). Turnovers: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware). Steals: 4 (Dante 2,...
