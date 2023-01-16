Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Rangers hope to rescue stuck campers near Tucson by Thursday
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Phoenix Fire responds to another school after students allegedly took edibles
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department has been dispatched to another Valley school to evaluate students who allegedly ingested edibles. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road after two sixth-graders reportedly took some sort of edible. One of...
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix New Times
How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos
Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
AZFamily
MCSO deputy hurt in semi-truck involved crash in Tempe
Police say a man pulled out a gun at the Chevron gas station at the corner of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park located just north of Tucson, because of flooding from a recent storm. Big Game, Big Give returns to...
AZFamily
HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
