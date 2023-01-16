ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Rangers hope to rescue stuck campers near Tucson by Thursday

PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos

Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO deputy hurt in semi-truck involved crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down

QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ

