The Evanston Chamber of Commerce recognizes the following individuals who stepped up to the plate for the Evanston business community in 2022. Come join us as we recognize Evanston’s Business Person of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Public Service Person of the Year for 2022 at the Evanston Chamber’s Annual Awards celebration. The program will also include other awards, acknowledgements, and milestones, accompanied by a 3-course meal, raffle, and other festivities.

