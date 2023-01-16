Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston lottery winner still a mystery
Someone who stopped into the 7-Eleven at 847 N. Dodge Ave. last week and bought a lottery ticket is a newly minted millionaire. While all eyes were on Maine, as one person there won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, Jan. 13, an Evanston buyer matched all five numbers to win the second top prize in the Mega Millions contest, the Illinois State Lottery announced.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Surveying roofs and gutters can be daunting and take up to an hour, but the task is simplified by a drone. “It saves me a lot of time,” Carlos Medina, an estimator for Etruscan Gutters and Roofing, said of the $600 drone that takes airborne video.
evanstonroundtable.com
Medill to host free event: ‘How Chicago news outlets build credibility in their communities’
Submitted by Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. The Medill School of Journalism in partnership with the News Literacy Project is hosting a free event, Trust issues: How Chicago news outlets build credibility in their communities at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 at McCormick Foundation Center Forum, 1870 Campus Drive.
evanstonroundtable.com
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses – Awe-Sauce expanding via crowd funding
A few weeks ago I wrote a column about Al’s Deli struggling to pay its rent. As part of the newsletter and the article we included the link to the GoFundMe page that a customer had started for Al’s Deli in 2020. I took a look at the...
evanstonroundtable.com
No exception to library firearms policy, director says
In an apparent rebuke to the off-duty officer who drew his gun on a homeless man in the Evanston Public Library earlier this month, the top library official said there’s no exception to the prohibition against firearms for anyone working there as a safety monitor. Evanston Public Library policy...
evanstonroundtable.com
Hundreds march in fourth Walk for Warmth on MLK Day
Over the weekend, with the Monday morning forecast calling for a rainstorm, the organizers of Evanston’s annual Walk for Warmth had a decision to make: postpone or keep the event going rain or shine?. Working with other community leaders like Rev. Michael Nabors, the senior pastor at Second Baptist...
evanstonroundtable.com
JCC Chicago Film Festival honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day
The 10th anniversary of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival prepares for its second weekend on Jan. 26-29. This weekend of film commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, designated by the U.N. General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The films shown this weekend will continue with the hybrid festival format, with all three films streaming online and in theater on Sunday, Jan. 29.
evanstonroundtable.com
After two-year wait, new restaurant Zentli opens at last
After two years of waiting, with brown paper covering the windows and neighborhood taste buds speculating, the new Mexican restaurant at 1813 Dempster St. has finally opened. Zentli is the name of this new venture, owned and operated by Marcos Rivera, Danny Howard and Alfonso Nieves Ruiz, better known as “Piloto.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Peggy Tarr: Americans pursue King’s mission
On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I was pleased to see ways in which individuals and communities in America honored Dr. King and his pursuit of peace, equality and brotherhood. I thought of the lyrics of the poem/song America the Beautiful that I heard on that day in a recording by Ray Charles.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Light the Night’ will showcase light installations for one night only, Jan. 21
Several local artist have designed solar and battery-powered light installations for Tallmadge Park, 927 Noyes St., as part of the city’s newest winter event ‘Light the Night’. For one night only, these works will light up the dark night. The City of Evanston invites the community to come out, sip hot chocolate and wander through the park.
evanstonroundtable.com
Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners
The Evanston Chamber of Commerce recognizes the following individuals who stepped up to the plate for the Evanston business community in 2022. Come join us as we recognize Evanston’s Business Person of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Public Service Person of the Year for 2022 at the Evanston Chamber’s Annual Awards celebration. The program will also include other awards, acknowledgements, and milestones, accompanied by a 3-course meal, raffle, and other festivities.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Matilda the Musical’ takes the stage at NU’s Dolphin Show
In the 35 years since it was published, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical has been performed on Broadway and made into at least two feature movies. Each production relied on children to fill many roles. In a few days, on Friday, Jan. 20, Northwestern University’s Dolphin Show, America’s largest...
evanstonroundtable.com
Les Jacobson: The write stuff
Along with the winter solstice come annual new year’s resolutions, a tradition said to be thousands of years old. The most popular resolutions are exercise more, lose weight and get organized. These are all fine and worthy goals. But I have another – more demanding perhaps but arguably more valuable: consider writing for the RoundTable.
evanstonroundtable.com
City panel supports $4 million to affordable housing project
The city’s Housing & Community Development Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, recommended providing $4 million in gap financing to a non-profit developer partnering with a local church to create 44 affordable housing units at 1805-15 Church St., just east of Dodge Avenue. Committee members voted unanimously at their meeting...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS AP scores show signs of recovery from pandemic
Teachers and officials at Evanston Township High School struck a largely positive tone Monday night in presenting the latest available data on student participation and success in Advanced Placement classes. Despite an expected pandemic downturn in the number of students taking and passing AP exams in the spring of 2021...
evanstonroundtable.com
School District 65 plans to adopt new curriculum for its K-5 reading program
At the Jan. 17 meeting of the District 65 School Board Policy Committee, Shyla Kinhal, director of literacy, said the literacy department has been working “to identify challenges within our current literacy system and to begin to move towards improvement that is focused on deepening educator learning, improving the materials and resources in our system, and shifting educator practice.”
