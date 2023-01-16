Read full article on original website
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
KETV.com
Kaelin's Next Stop: Bellevue West QB breaks down recruitment
OMAHA, Neb. — Daniel Kaelin has been in the spotlight at Bellevue West before he ever earned the starting quarterback job for the Thunderbirds. The 2024 QB received his first Division I offer from Florida State after his freshman year of high school, and more have followed, with Colorado and Miami the most recent to offer "Danny Dimes."
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday
Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter. Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.
Kearney Hub
Omaha Benson girls basketball down to just five players but still competing hard
OMAHA — A typical practice for the Omaha Benson girls basketball team isn’t for the faint of heart. When the team is only suiting up five players for varsity games, that’s the way it has to be. “I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty rough,” junior guard...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Mark Watt named national high school coach of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southwest’s longtime softball head coach, Mark Watt, earned an award for his final season. Watt, who retired last February, was named 2021-22 coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. During his 25-year coaching career, he won 579...
KETV.com
Millard South takes down Lincoln East in top-ranked wrestling dual
OMAHA, Neb. — In a battle of the top two ranked wrestling teams in Class A, Millard South prevailed over Lincoln East, 46-21. The Patriots pulled away for the win behind pins from Joel Adams (145), Henry Reilly (160), Aiden Robertson (170), and Caeden Olin (195). Click on the...
klkntv.com
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
KETV.com
College of Saint Mary awarded national scholarship for undocumented students
OMAHA, Neb. — The College of Saint Mary in Omaha received theNational Dream U.S. Scholarship to help undocumented students pay for school. The college will use it to subsidize its existing Misericordia Scholarship to expand its benefits. The scholarships will go hand in hand, so Saint Mary applicants must...
iheart.com
Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice
(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
KETV.com
Forecasted snowstorm changing schedules for Omaha-area schools, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. — With the forecasted winter snowstorm for Wednesday into Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
smithmountainlake.com
Nebraska state senator introduces bills aimed at transgender youth surgeries and sports
LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) -- Two proposed bills target transgender children across Nebraska. Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth introduced the "Let Them Grow" and "Let Them Play" bills Tuesday. LGBTQ+ advocates said the bills target a small population in the state and will do more harm than good. “This type of legislation...
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
KETV.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
KETV.com
Winter storm, heavy snow potential in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm with impactful snow is moving through Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Heavy and wet snow is expected to start falling around 3 p.m. and will...
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
KETV.com
Students honor Dr. King in 'Living The Dream' competition
Omaha students performed song, dance and poetry in the "Living the Dream" competition at the Holland Performing Arts Center Monday night. The competition is designed to allow students an outlet for their experiences and honor Dr. King's legacy. For Sanaii Houston-Wells this competition really means something. "I was not expecting...
