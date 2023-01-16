ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Kaelin's Next Stop: Bellevue West QB breaks down recruitment

OMAHA, Neb. — Daniel Kaelin has been in the spotlight at Bellevue West before he ever earned the starting quarterback job for the Thunderbirds. The 2024 QB received his first Division I offer from Florida State after his freshman year of high school, and more have followed, with Colorado and Miami the most recent to offer "Danny Dimes."
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday

Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter. Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Millard South takes down Lincoln East in top-ranked wrestling dual

OMAHA, Neb. — In a battle of the top two ranked wrestling teams in Class A, Millard South prevailed over Lincoln East, 46-21. The Patriots pulled away for the win behind pins from Joel Adams (145), Henry Reilly (160), Aiden Robertson (170), and Caeden Olin (195). Click on the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice

(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Forecasted snowstorm changing schedules for Omaha-area schools, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. — With the forecasted winter snowstorm for Wednesday into Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Students honor Dr. King in 'Living The Dream' competition

Omaha students performed song, dance and poetry in the "Living the Dream" competition at the Holland Performing Arts Center Monday night. The competition is designed to allow students an outlet for their experiences and honor Dr. King's legacy. For Sanaii Houston-Wells this competition really means something. "I was not expecting...
OMAHA, NE

