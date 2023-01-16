ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Offers Diverse Events in Honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Richard Rein
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

Princeton, NJ – Diversity is a word that gets mentioned a lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The commemorative events this Monday, January 16, include two speakers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Tina Campt, a Princeton University professor with joint appointments in the Department of Art and Archeology and the Lewis Center for the Arts, will speak at the 9 a.m. celebration of the King legacy at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street.

Campt is a Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and lead convener of the Practicing Refusal Collective and the Sojourner Project. She began her career as a historian of modern Germany, earning a Ph.D. in history from Cornell University. She is one of the founding scholars of Black European Studies, and her early work theorized gender, racial, and diasporic formation in black communities in Europe and southern Africa,

Campt has published five books and received the 2020 Photography Catalogue of the Year Award from Paris Photo and Aperture Foundation for her co-edited collection, Imagining Everyday Life: Engagements with Vernacular Photography (with Marianne Hirsch, Gil Hochberg and Brian Wallis, Steidl, 2020). Campt has held faculty positions at Brown University, Barnard College-Columbia University, Duke University, University of California-Santa Cruz, and the Technical University of Berlin.

The Rev. Vernon Byrd Jr. will preach at the annual multi-faith service in honor of Martin Luther King at 7 p.m. at Nassau Presbyterian Church, co-sponsored by the Princeton Clergy Association and Coalition for Peace Action.

Byrd, a pastor of St. Matthew AME Church in Philadelphia, is the son of a preacher. “A child of the parsonage,” as he describes himself, Byrd earned his BA in economics and sociology from Harvard University, a law degree from Penn, and his masters of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary.

As an attorney, Byrd served as Assistant General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Education at Johnson & Johnson. Prior to that he was a senior counsel for the New York Times. He is a member of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York bar associations.

Below are details of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities and other events on this week’s municipal agenda.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Municipal Offices, Public Schools Closed.

Recycling Collection.

9 a.m.: Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Community coffee and bagel breakfast.

Tina Campt, noted Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and professor in the humanities at Princeton University, will speak. Families are invited to pick up a copy of an updated limited-edition coloring book featuring prominent Black residents of Princeton from history. Bring a donation of canned or boxed non-perishables.

10 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 3 p.m.: Day of Service in Nature at Mountain Lakes Preserve, in honor of Martin Luther King Day. To volunteer, visit fopos.org. Sponsored by Friends of Princeton Open Space.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Naming Party for Witherspoon Jackson Neighborhood by Romus Broadway, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Celebrate the legacy of Romus Broadway, the unofficial photographic historian for the neighborhood who died in 2020, and help the Arts Council identify the people in his photographs.

2 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball vs. Penn, Jadwin Gymnasium. www.goprincetontigers.com.

6 p.m.: Capital Harmony Works Orchestra, community concert in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Trinity Church, 33 Mercer Street. Non-perishable foods or monetary donations benefit Arm in Arm. Capitalharmony.works/events.

7 p.m.: Annual multi-faith service in honor of Martin Luther King, Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street. Co-sponsored by the Princeton Clergy Association and Coalition for Peace Action. The Rev. Vernon Byrd Jr. will preach. Peacecoalition.org.

Tuesday, January 17

3:30 p.m.: Princeton Council, closed session.

Wednesday, January 18

6 p.m.: Human Services Commission, via Zoom.

6:15 p.m.: Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees, in person, Community Room, 66 Witherspoon Street.

Thursday, January 19

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Princeton Public Schools, Long Term Planning Committee Meeting. Closed to the public.

7 p.m.: Princeton Planning Board, via Zoom.

Discussion of Ordinance Referral, Affordable Housing Overlay, 7 District, Witherspoon Street.

Hearing, Princeton University, major site plan with variances for Hobson College, Elm Drive.

Have a comment or story suggestion? E-mail rrein@tapinto.net.

To receive once-a-day updates on stories of community interest, click here to subscribe to TAPinto Princeton’s free e-mail newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPUJA_0kFybsTX00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Students Seek to Start Conversation with Art Installation

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Using 40,000 shotgun shells to create an art installation may seem unusual or even jarring, but Yarisa Perez said it instantly poses the questions: If this is a fraction of the spent casings collected at one gun range, just how many guns are there in our city, state and country? And, how many lives have been affected by gun violence? “I want people to see them and realize the damage that guns are doing to people and how it’s make people’s emotions feel,” said the eighth grader at the Greater Brunswick Charter School. “They fell scared and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council to Honor Heritage of African Americans Throughout the Month of February

PATERSON, NJ – Starting February 1, the City of Paterson will honor the heritage of African-Americans and acknowledge their economic, cultural and political contributions to the United States. This year’s theme, according to a resolution that was approved by the Paterson City Council on Tuesday, is “Black Resistance – We Shall Not Be Moved”. The theme is set to acknowledge that throughout history, Black people have sought ways to nurture and protect Black lives and the autonomy of their physical and intellectual bodies through various forms of resistance, including, but not limited to, nonviolence, education, literature, sports, media, legislation and armed struggle....
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preaching, Poetry and Prose Lead Bayonne Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

BAYONNE, NJ -  The pastor of Friendship Baptist Church put city officials on notice that he would lead a movement to make sure the city lives up to its rhetoric when it comes to leveling the playing field on Monday. Rev. Antonio Porter used his sermon honoring Dr. Martin Luther King to lay down the gauntlet of what he expects to do towards uplifting people of color in the community. In a program called “Do Good; Seek Justice,” the Bayonne Interfaith Clergy held its celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Faith and Deliverance Church Porter took to...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Acts of Service, Words of Inspiration at MLK Day Event in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The man in the wheelchair with the grey-speckled beard and his jeans folded above the knee where his leg has been amputated was handed a new backpack and a bagged lunch with the message “You are loved” hand-printed on it. “Thank you,” he said, running his eyes over the backpack with appreciation. “Bless you.” On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this karaoke club-turned-community center on George Street was the place where about 25 people worked assembly-line style to pack brown paper bags with sandwiches and snacks. The Trappy Hour Lounge & Event Space was where food, hygiene kits and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers-Camden Names Massachusetts Business School Dean to High Post

CAMDEN, NJ – The dean of the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell will be the new executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost of Rutgers University - Camden, the school announced on Wednesday. Sandra Richtermeyer will join the university on June 14. “Rutgers–Camden has a longstanding reputation for academic excellence, pioneering research, and a commitment to faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community. At this pivotal moment, we need a leader who can build upon that reputation and embrace a new vision for higher education dedicated to continual educational access, public service, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Richtermeyer is that leader," Chancellor Antonio D. Tillis said in a statement. Richtermeyer holds a Ph.D in accounting and an MBA. from the University of Colorado, an MS in information systems from the University of Colorado Denver, and a BS in management information systems and accounting from the University of Wyoming. “The university's focus on research, academic excellence, and community engagement is an excellent fit based on how I have chosen to focus my life’s work," she said in the announcement. "As a first-generation college student, I am inspired by the university’s commitment to educational access and serving diverse populations."
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Linden's 38th Annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, January 16

LINDEN, NJ - The City of Linden held their 38th Annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday, January 16th at the Morning Star Community Christian Center. The speaker for the service was Minister Leo Blackshear from the Morning Star Community Christian Center. It was an amazing service attended by Clergy and their members from the various churches, community, family, and elected officials. The message was delivered by Minister Leo Blackshear, and he said "It's an honor to speak on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and I would like to thank Laura Wade the chair of...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Education Association Member, Caseen Gaines Receives 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award

Hackensack, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Hackensack Education Association’s Caseen Gaines accepted the 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award at the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human and Civil Rights Celebration.    NJEA is the premier labor union in the nation for serious educators and support professionals who want to protect and advance their careers. Their goal is to put students and public school employees first and to ensure that every child has access to an excellent public school that cares for their academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.   The 2023 Dr. Judith M. Owens Spirit...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hundreds Contribute to Livingston's 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Committee for Diversity & Inclusion (LCDI) held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day of Service on Monday at the Livingston Senior and Community Center, where many organizations conducted service projects and several speakers shared thoughts on equality and peace with several hundred participants. Mayor Michael Vieira welcomed attendees and thanked LCDI members for organizing the event, including co-chairs Nalit Patel and Asha Samant as well as former co-chairs Alyse Heilpren and Saba Kahn. “If only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today, and if he could take a look at our town of Livingston—a...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark's Planning Director Joins ‘Boutique’ Law Firm

NEWARK, NJ — City planning director Christopher A. Watson has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes LLP, as that law firm’s director of planning and development services, the firm has announced. Watson, director of city planning since September 2018, has played a key role in Newark’s growth and ongoing redevelopment under Mayor Ras Baraka’s administration. A prepared statement from Murphy Schiller & Wilkes (MSW) says Watson, as its new director of planning and development, will “use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s real estate development process, with a special focus on Newark.” Watson’s role...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

the Luminaries Illuminated the Duck pond and the Meadowland Park in a Secial Way

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Monday evening, a small, but caring group of people gathered at the Skate House in Meadowland Park to see the lighting of the Luminaries around the duck pond and throughout the park. Avery energized group of volunteers had been busy most of the afternoon, along with some South Orange youngsters organizing the Luminaries around the duck pond and through the park. Shortly after 5pm, Matt Glass asked all to gather beside the skate house where words of welcome and meaning of the day were offered by Matt Glass, Chairman of the Meadowland Park Conservancy, Kelly Quirk, Chair of...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Steel Frame Taking Shape as Expansion Continues at Somerville Hospital

SOMERVILLE, NJ  – Steelworkers continue to shape a 76,600 square foot addition to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, which will house its new Orthopedic Center of Excellence. The vertical expansion above the hospital's existing Orthopedics Pavilion and Emergency Department building will include 35 fully private patient rooms and a state-of-the-art rehab gym for orthopedic patients, and a 10-room ED Rapid Decision Unit. “This expansion will continue to make RWJUH Somerset a premier destination in the region for orthopedic care, and we are excited to raise the first beam to get the project underway,” said now-retired Tony Cava, former president and CEO of RWJUH Somerset...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Another Inspiring Recovery Courtesy of Kindred Hospital in Rahway: Joanna's Story

RAHWAY, NJ — As promised, we will continue sharing with readers some of the many success stories coming from TAPinto Rahway advertiser Kindred Hospital New Jersey-Rahway. This long-term acute care facility, which occupies the 4th floor of RWJ University Hospital in town, continues to do amazing, transformative work, treating patients struggling with severe, life-threatening conditions and striving to get them back on the road to recovery. We at TAPinto Rahway are thrilled to partner with Kindred and work with its terrific staff, under the leadership of CEO Michael Pizzano.  So here's another uplifting, heartwarming story that we hope our readers enjoy. *** Joanna was admitted to an acute care facility for the first...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy