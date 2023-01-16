Princeton Offers Diverse Events in Honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Princeton, NJ – Diversity is a word that gets mentioned a lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The commemorative events this Monday, January 16, include two speakers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Tina Campt, a Princeton University professor with joint appointments in the Department of Art and Archeology and the Lewis Center for the Arts, will speak at the 9 a.m. celebration of the King legacy at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street.

Campt is a Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and lead convener of the Practicing Refusal Collective and the Sojourner Project. She began her career as a historian of modern Germany, earning a Ph.D. in history from Cornell University. She is one of the founding scholars of Black European Studies, and her early work theorized gender, racial, and diasporic formation in black communities in Europe and southern Africa,

Campt has published five books and received the 2020 Photography Catalogue of the Year Award from Paris Photo and Aperture Foundation for her co-edited collection, Imagining Everyday Life: Engagements with Vernacular Photography (with Marianne Hirsch, Gil Hochberg and Brian Wallis, Steidl, 2020). Campt has held faculty positions at Brown University, Barnard College-Columbia University, Duke University, University of California-Santa Cruz, and the Technical University of Berlin.

The Rev. Vernon Byrd Jr. will preach at the annual multi-faith service in honor of Martin Luther King at 7 p.m. at Nassau Presbyterian Church, co-sponsored by the Princeton Clergy Association and Coalition for Peace Action.

Byrd, a pastor of St. Matthew AME Church in Philadelphia, is the son of a preacher. “A child of the parsonage,” as he describes himself, Byrd earned his BA in economics and sociology from Harvard University, a law degree from Penn, and his masters of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary.

As an attorney, Byrd served as Assistant General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Education at Johnson & Johnson. Prior to that he was a senior counsel for the New York Times. He is a member of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York bar associations.

Below are details of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities and other events on this week’s municipal agenda.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Municipal Offices, Public Schools Closed.

Recycling Collection.

9 a.m.: Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Community coffee and bagel breakfast.

Tina Campt, noted Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and professor in the humanities at Princeton University, will speak. Families are invited to pick up a copy of an updated limited-edition coloring book featuring prominent Black residents of Princeton from history. Bring a donation of canned or boxed non-perishables.

10 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 3 p.m.: Day of Service in Nature at Mountain Lakes Preserve, in honor of Martin Luther King Day. To volunteer, visit fopos.org. Sponsored by Friends of Princeton Open Space.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Naming Party for Witherspoon Jackson Neighborhood by Romus Broadway, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Celebrate the legacy of Romus Broadway, the unofficial photographic historian for the neighborhood who died in 2020, and help the Arts Council identify the people in his photographs.

2 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball vs. Penn, Jadwin Gymnasium. www.goprincetontigers.com.

6 p.m.: Capital Harmony Works Orchestra, community concert in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Trinity Church, 33 Mercer Street. Non-perishable foods or monetary donations benefit Arm in Arm. Capitalharmony.works/events.

7 p.m.: Annual multi-faith service in honor of Martin Luther King, Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street. Co-sponsored by the Princeton Clergy Association and Coalition for Peace Action. The Rev. Vernon Byrd Jr. will preach. Peacecoalition.org.

Tuesday, January 17

3:30 p.m.: Princeton Council, closed session.

Wednesday, January 18

6 p.m.: Human Services Commission, via Zoom.

6:15 p.m.: Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees, in person, Community Room, 66 Witherspoon Street.

Thursday, January 19

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Princeton Public Schools, Long Term Planning Committee Meeting. Closed to the public.

7 p.m.: Princeton Planning Board, via Zoom.

Discussion of Ordinance Referral, Affordable Housing Overlay, 7 District, Witherspoon Street.

Hearing, Princeton University, major site plan with variances for Hobson College, Elm Drive.

Have a comment or story suggestion? E-mail rrein@tapinto.net.

To receive once-a-day updates on stories of community interest, click here to subscribe to TAPinto Princeton’s free e-mail newsletter.



