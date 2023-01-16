Read full article on original website
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community Effort
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.
Inside the Outsiders' 'Time Won't Let Me'
localsyr.com
‘The community is losing a bright, young mind’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 11-year-old girl who died in a shooting Monday, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, was involved in many activities at school and she was in a program through the YWCA called Girls Inc. Those associated with that program said she lit up every room. Fanny Villarreal is the...
informnny.com
Syracuse District grieves loss of sixth grader, remembers Brexialee for her smile
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse community showed up in support of a grieving family Tuesday night during a vigil to honor and remember the life of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. She was gunned down Monday night on her way home from the corner store, carrying a gallon of milk for her family.
Daily Orange
Onondaga Community College receives $2 million for new healthcare training center
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Part of a $12 million fund Sen. Chuck Schumer secured will go toward the creation of a hospital simulation and education training center at Onondaga Community College as part of an investment in training for healthcare workers in central New York.
Daily Orange
ESF professors, administrators involved in ‘most ambitious climate law in the nation’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The scoping plan SUNY ESF professors have been working on since 2019 received a vote of approval in December by the New York state Climate Action Council, setting it to integrate with New York state’s sweeping Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Daily Orange
First Year Players launches into spring semester with ‘Pippin’ auditions
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Sophomore Liv Adams never expected to land the lead for Syracuse University’s First-Year Players’ (FYP) rendition of Grease last year. But Adams is forever grateful FYP took a chance on her because of the welcoming and supportive surroundings she became a part of.
Daily Orange
Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn’t always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
Oswego woman moves into her own apartment after living at nursing facility for 17 years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong. 61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The Manor at Seneca Hill nursing facility in Oswego […]
cnyhomepage.com
Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning
VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
Daily Orange
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
Syracuse judge strikes mandate for health care workers; unvaccinated healthcare workers return?
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse ruled in favor of overturning New York’s statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday.
Daily Orange
How Le Moyne runner Olivia Snell turned her chronic illness into a way to help others
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In 2020, Olivia Snell made a TikTok about a day in her life as a college athlete dealing with a chronic illness — Lupus disease. In the TikTok, Snell shows her heart medications,...
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation
Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
WKTV
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
Syracuse common councilor will have domestic violence charges dropped if he stays out of trouble
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers will have all charges stemming from a domestic incident arrest dismissed if he stays out of trouble for a year, a judge ruled Wednesday. Gethers, 27, was arrested on Sept. 21 after a woman called 911 to report a domestic incident.
cnyhomepage.com
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
Why some Syracuse homeowners got slammed with tax assessment hikes while most were left alone
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brent Bleier did not renovate his modest one-bedroom house last year. He did not build an addition. Nevertheless, the 72-year-old Syracuse resident got an eye-popping increase this month in his property tax assessment. According to city assessors, the value of his home just tripled.
Four officers sent to hospital after being attacked by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility were sent to St. Luke’s Medical Center after an attack from an inmate on Friday, January 6. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA), an inmate was being escorted by staff to be observed after he made threats […]
