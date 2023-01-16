ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

‘The community is losing a bright, young mind’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 11-year-old girl who died in a shooting Monday, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, was involved in many activities at school and she was in a program through the YWCA called Girls Inc. Those associated with that program said she lit up every room. Fanny Villarreal is the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Onondaga Community College receives $2 million for new healthcare training center

Part of a $12 million fund Sen. Chuck Schumer secured will go toward the creation of a hospital simulation and education training center at Onondaga Community College as part of an investment in training for healthcare workers in central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

First Year Players launches into spring semester with ‘Pippin’ auditions

Sophomore Liv Adams never expected to land the lead for Syracuse University's First-Year Players' (FYP) rendition of Grease last year. But Adams is forever grateful FYP took a chance on her because of the welcoming and supportive surroundings she became a part of.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule

The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn't always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning

VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
VERNON, NY
Daily Orange

New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis

On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
SYRACUSE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation

Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
UTICA, NY

