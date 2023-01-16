Read full article on original website
Related
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home
The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home. Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?
I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans
The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Full of Dogs with No Potential Adopters During the Holidays Is Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you and your loved ones gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to remember all of the people and animals who won't be enjoying the same kind of comfort. Shelter pets, in particular, will be missing out on a lot of warmth, love, and delicious food this winter, so it's difficult to see crowded kennels. Unfortunately, though, that's exactly what @heartsforpawsrescuedavis is seeing this Christmas.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
AOL Corp
How often should you bathe your dog? A guide based on breed, lifestyle and coat.
It’s a Friday night and you’ve just let your dog out before going to bed. As your perfect pooch approaches the door, a smell emerges. Skunk. The only logical solution is to get your dog into the bathtub as fast as possible to rid your house, your dog and your nostrils of the stench.
Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0