WKYT 27
EKU leads wire-to-wire in 74-59 win at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky scored the game’s final 12 points in winning at Austin Peay on Saturday, 74-59. The Colonels never trailed in the game. Devontae Blanton led EKU (13-8, 6-2) with 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Colonels entered the matchup just a game out...
WKYT 27
WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:. Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette. Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co. Paris at Clark Co....
WKYT 27
Kentucky hands Texas A&M first conference loss of the season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (13-6, 4-3 SEC) beat the Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon, 76-67 to make it three-straight wins. The Wildcats trailed 31-29 at the half. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, coming off a huge performance against...
WKYT 27
BourbonCon wraps up in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians gathered on Saturday for day two of BourbonCon. “It’s a little bit risky that we decided to do it in dry January, and then we learned that Kentucky really doesn’t have a dry January,” said Angela Mitcham, member of Highline Hospitality. This...
WKYT 27
UK’s Masai Russell breaks NCAA 60m hurdles record
LUBBOCK, Tx. (WKYT) - Kentucky grad student Masai Russell broke the collegiate record in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday, running a time of 7.75 seconds in the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas. Russell, who just six days ago entered the all-time collegiate top-10 list in the event, broke the...
WKYT 27
Rally held in Lexington for the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. 50 years later, Kentuckians are asking that their right to abortion be restored. “We have to fight for it all over again,” One woman in attendance, Susan Haddix, said while holding her sign and chanting along to “my body, my choice” chants.
WKYT 27
Link 2 Hope | Connecting women to Yes Cerv! program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In central Kentucky, the Yes Cerv! was launched in 2021 to provide women with free lifesaving screenings. In this Link to Hope, how Kentucky CancerLink can connect women in under-served communities with the help they need by using someone to navigate them in a language they understand.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain switches to snow showers and flurries overnight into early Monday. Drier air settles in on Monday into the majority of Tuesday. Another winter mix arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could create some slippery roads. More chances of snow arrive as we end the week....
WKYT 27
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
WKYT 27
UK hosts event to encourage FCPS students to pursue skills in STEM
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of the STEM workforce according to Dell. That’s why the Girls Who Game program is designed to strengthen the girl-centric ecosystem and foster interest and engagement in STEM-related fields. “How many of us already...
WKYT 27
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 500,000 people in Kentucky are facing hunger. That means 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Commonwealth, according to Feeding America. “Then, right now, farmers getting these grain crops, but with this climate change, we cannot just keep getting the same quality or same amount of food, and we need to find a way to tackle this problem,” said associate professor in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, Tomo Kawashima.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Do WKYT meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Teleprompters are one tool we use to bring you the news, but do we all use them? That’s a question one viewer asked. For today’s Good Question, Colin asks, Do the meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?. A little behind-the-scenes secret,...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
WKYT 27
KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
WKYT 27
KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
WKYT 27
Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident. Lexington Police say officers were called to a local hospital for a victim of domestic violence Friday morning. Police say the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault. Police charged...
WKYT 27
Good Samaritans save man’s life inside Bourbon Co. Restaurant
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Paris restaurant is sharing a moment that saved one man’s life. Elgin Leggett and his wife Jennifer were having a meal together at Jerry’s in Bourbon County when he choked and went into cardiac arrest. “He seemed perfectly fine throughout the...
WKYT 27
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
