Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s controversially overturned TD sends Twitter ablaze
Just ahead of halftime during Sunday’s Divisional Round clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Ja’Marr Chase came down with a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone, for what would have been his second TD of the half. Unfortunately, a controversial review saw the touchdown overturned, as officials deemed Chase had […] The post Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s controversially overturned TD sends Twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, during which Brock Purdy will become the first seventh-round pick in NFL history to start this late into the playoffs. As he is set to achieve yet another eye-opening accomplishment, it serves as a healthy reminder that with […] The post 49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals star Joe Burrow joins exclusive QB club with feat not even Patrick Mahomes accomplished
When talking about the best QBs among the current generation, Patrick Mahomes often comes to mind immediately. However, Joe Burrow is starting to make his case for that honor as well. After leading the Bengals to the 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Burrow made history as just the […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow joins exclusive QB club with feat not even Patrick Mahomes accomplished appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s classy Tyler Boyd move after Bills lose to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills were hoping for a celebration Sunday that included the return of Damar Hamlin to their home stadium and a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional playoff game. While Hamlin was in a private suite and received a warm welcome from his teammates and Bills fans, the Bengals ruined the party […] The post Damar Hamlin’s classy Tyler Boyd move after Bills lose to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason for the second straight year. However, this time they’ll start the game as favorites at home rather than underdogs like they did in the Wild Card Round of the previous year. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the […] The post 4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans GM Ran Carthon speaks out on Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee future
The Tennessee Titans kicked off a new era in franchise history on Friday, as they formally introduced Ran Carthon as their new general manager. Carthon, who is coming off of a two-year run as the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, will soon have multiple franchise-altering decisions to make. Among them, the […] The post Titans GM Ran Carthon speaks out on Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Whitworth’s hilarious message as Bengals’ O-line dominates Bills in first half
Andrew Whitworth caused a stir earlier this season when he suggested the possibility of coming out of retirement and returning to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played the first 11 seasons of his career. Nothing came to fruition, even with some issues on the Bengals’ offensive line, but you wouldn’t know there were any problems […] The post Andrew Whitworth’s hilarious message as Bengals’ O-line dominates Bills in first half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders insider drops eye-opening comments on a possible Derek Carr trade
It appears that Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders has come to an end. But with three years remaining 0n his contract, and a no-trade clause, many question what the team will do with Carr. One Raiders insider still believes a trade is a very likely outcome. On Friday, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur […] The post Raiders insider drops eye-opening comments on a possible Derek Carr trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Ravens expected to make this key Lamar Jackson move
There was rampant speculation surrounding the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, this past season. And it will likely only increase as the team plans to make a crucial decision this upcoming offseason. The Ravens intend to place a franchise tag on the former MVP Jackson ahead of the March 9th deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeremy […] The post RUMOR: Ravens expected to make this key Lamar Jackson move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson
The Baltimore Ravens have one huge offseason objective hovering over their heads: re-sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. Based on their latest attempts per the NFL rumor mill to persuade their quarterback to sign on the dotted line, they may still be several million lacking in guaranteed money to get it done. According to […] The post RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
