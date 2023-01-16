Read full article on original website
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news
When the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met earlier in the season, the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys with Tampa Bay starting running back Leonard Fournette totaling a season-high 127 yards for his only 100-yard rushing performance of the entire season. But it looks like Dallas is getting a little bit of Read more... The post NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Some Jaguars fans looking to travel to Kansas City this weekend for big playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The excitement is in the air as the Jaguars are set to play the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday afternoon in Kansas City. Jags super fan Pedro Amador, better known as “PowerPoint Pedro”, is considering making the trip. Amador says...
Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward
Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts. Following ...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
610 Sports staff breaks down Chiefs Divisional Round matchup with Jaguars
Carrington Harrison of ‘The Drive’ sat down with the 610 staff to get their thoughts ahead of the Chiefs Divisional matchup with the Jaguars.
