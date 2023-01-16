ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news

When the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met earlier in the season, the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys with Tampa Bay starting running back Leonard Fournette totaling a season-high 127 yards for his only 100-yard rushing performance of the entire season. But it looks like Dallas is getting a little bit of Read more... The post NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward

Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts. Following ...
DALLAS, TX

