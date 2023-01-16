ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WHO DEY: Bengals fans in Miami Valley gather together to watch playoff win

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIbUv_0kFyaQzW00

DAYTON — Cincinnati Bengals fans here in the Miami Valley showed up in numbers to watch the Bengals win their playoff game Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens.

>>PHOTOS: Bengals fans gather for watch party outside Paycor Stadium

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with fans at Milano’s on Brown Street in Dayton and there was a big crowd with big energy Sunday night.

Bengals fans are fired up for this team’s playoff push hoping for another run to the Super Bowl.

>>Photos: Bengals fans show support before playoff game at Paycor Stadium

Hershovitz arrived to Milano’s at halftime when the Raven’s took the lead on a Justin Tucker field goal but that did not dampen the mood.

Cincinnati fans are excited to be together for the second year in a row watching their team make run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

>>PHOTOS: Miami Valley Bengals fans show their support for the stripes

While fans say it’s not Paycor stadium, the atmosphere at Milano’s and other similar bars isn’t that far off.

“We’re not at the stadium but being here, surrounded by great Bengals fans gives you that same sense of being in the stadium,” said Lucas Smith. “So it’s great. I believe in my Bengals. We got this, we got this. Who Dey!”

“We think that Joe burrow, or we as we know him St Joseph, will totally come through for us,” Chris Picchione told News Center 7.

The Bengals won, 24-17, over the Baltimore Ravens.

They will travel to Orchard Park, New York to battle the Buffalo Bills.

The game will be Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and televised here on Channel 7.

