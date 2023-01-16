Read full article on original website
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)
There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
5 celebrities who are over the Golden Globes: Tom Cruise, Brendan Fraser, more
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are filled with dramas — and I’m not talking about “The Fabelmans” and “Tár.” This time it’s real-life celebs who are causing a stir. After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the loony international journalism group that puts on the show) was eviscerated in 2021 when it was revealed it didn’t have a single black voter out of 87 members, a horde of stars angrily denounced the awards show. One returned his trophies, others called the organization corrupt and sexist, while another recently revisited his past allegations that a former HFPA member groped him years ago at an...
Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show
The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
Brendan Fraser, Amanda Seyfried, and more were honored at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. See all the best red carpet photos here.
The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday and saw Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet dressed to impress.
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reunited at the Critics' Choice Awards
They played husband and wife for two seasons of The Crown.
Tom Cruise’s Secret to Success Revealed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer
When it comes to having a successful touch in the world of movies, Tom Cruise has one with Top Gun: Maverick. But it does take a lot of work to reach that level of success in his career. So, what is his secret to success? We’re getting a little insight about that from someone who knows Cruise quite well.
There’s A Big Reason Why Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer Hasn’t Asked Tom Cruise About A Threequel Yet
After Top Gun: Maverick's success it seems guaranteed there will be interest in Top Gun 3.
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
Netflix releases trailer featuring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as it teases 2023 films
Netflix revealed that it has plenty of high-profile films in the pipeline with a new trailer highlighting some of its upcoming 2023 films on Wednesday.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals When ‘Thunderbolts’ Will Film
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been surrounded by a litany of questions since its formal announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Everything has been questioned, from the titular team’s line-up to who they’ll face when the cards are down. One fact that has remained clear and constant, however, is the heavy involvement of Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The character, who first appeared via cameos in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow before gaining a larger role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to replace Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury as the government-sponsored administrator behind the world’s next supergroup, and Louis-Dreyfus can’t wait to get filming started.
