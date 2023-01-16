ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
MINNESOTA STATE
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium

Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Weather Announcements for Thursday 1/19

The following are weather related announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023:. Bethlehem Academy: Closed/online learning day. Cannon Falls: Virtual learning day. Discovery Public School of Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault Lutheran School: Closed. Goodhue: Closed/gold plans. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Closed. Medford: Distance learning. Northfield: Closed/e-learning day. Owatonna: Distance learning. Plainview-Elgin-Millville:...
FARIBAULT, MN
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year

Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services. NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Storm Warning through Thursday: Here's the latest

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period for any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight, which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
IOWA STATE
Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
