Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships
ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
This Minnesota Officer Should Have Been A Pro Hockey Player
This is could be the most satisfying police takedown video you'll see in a while. The video from MN Safety says a suspect allegedly rammed a Minneapolis police car and fled the scene. The traffic cam video below picks up the end of the action. You'll see the suspect's Jeep...
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium
Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
Weather Announcements for Thursday 1/19
The following are weather related announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023:. Bethlehem Academy: Closed/online learning day. Cannon Falls: Virtual learning day. Discovery Public School of Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault Lutheran School: Closed. Goodhue: Closed/gold plans. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Closed. Medford: Distance learning. Northfield: Closed/e-learning day. Owatonna: Distance learning. Plainview-Elgin-Millville:...
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year
Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
KEYC
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services. NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and...
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning through Thursday: Here's the latest
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period for any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight, which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
KIMT
❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm
A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8". Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm. 3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes
Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
4 Very Minnesota Things of Which We Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
