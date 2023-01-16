Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing
UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
411mania.com
Rest in Honor: Jay Briscoe
I am sitting here, crying, at the absolute fucking tragic news tonight that Jay Briscoe, at only thirty-eight years old, died in a car accident. I won’t sit here and pretend I was some diehard fan of Mark and Jay Briscoe…. I am in shock. I came aboard the...
411mania.com
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
411mania.com
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
411mania.com
‘Superstar’ Billy Graham No Longer In The ICU
In a post on Facebook, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s wife Valerie revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer in the ICU. Graham was hospitalized for an infection in his ear and skull, and it was previously noted that he was on dialysis. She wrote: “They...
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair
Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
411mania.com
Updated Lineups for This Week’s WrestlePro Alaska Events
– WrestlePro Alaska is holding two events later this week. Below are the updated lineups for Zero Hour in Palmer at the Borough Gym in Palmer, Alaska on January 20, along with Winter Rumble in Anchorage at the Arctic Rec Center:. WrestlePro Alaska Zero Hour (Jan. 20):. * WrestlePro Interim...
411mania.com
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.18.23
We’re about six weeks away from Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson is still on the road to getting his Iron Man match with MJF for the World Title. Other than that, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks continues his issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale
– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
411mania.com
Mickie James to Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Fight Pit Match Announced
– Impact Wrestling has announced new matches and the opening segment for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. New Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to kick off this week’s show. Also, Mike Bailey will face Kenny King in the Fight Pit. A new episode of...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Considers CM Punk ‘One of the Great Stars in AEW’
– Speaking to The Maggie and Perloff Show this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was once again asked about former AEW World Champion CM Punk. When asked about Punk’s future, Tony Khan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I haven’t been able to talk about CM Punk recently. I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he’s been out injured. But he’s been one of the great stars in AEW.”
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The Blackpool Combat Club is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The...
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Says His Current NJPW Contract Is Almost Up, Talks His Creative Freedom There
On a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, NJPW star Will Ospreay revealed his current New Japan contract is coming up. Ospreay discussed his travel situation to Japan, the pull of working in the USA, and what is important to him as a wrestler and person. Read on for the highlights:
411mania.com
AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite
AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Another PR Team Member Exits Company, The New Day Going to Australia
– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021. As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam...
Comments / 0