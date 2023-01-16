ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing

UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
LAUREL, DE
Rest in Honor: Jay Briscoe

I am sitting here, crying, at the absolute fucking tragic news tonight that Jay Briscoe, at only thirty-eight years old, died in a car accident. I won’t sit here and pretend I was some diehard fan of Mark and Jay Briscoe…. I am in shock. I came aboard the...
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show

– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
‘Superstar’ Billy Graham No Longer In The ICU

In a post on Facebook, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s wife Valerie revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer in the ICU. Graham was hospitalized for an infection in his ear and skull, and it was previously noted that he was on dialysis. She wrote: “They...
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact

Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
TEXAS STATE
Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair

Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
Updated Lineups for This Week’s WrestlePro Alaska Events

– WrestlePro Alaska is holding two events later this week. Below are the updated lineups for Zero Hour in Palmer at the Borough Gym in Palmer, Alaska on January 20, along with Winter Rumble in Anchorage at the Arctic Rec Center:. WrestlePro Alaska Zero Hour (Jan. 20):. * WrestlePro Interim...
PALMER, AK
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW

– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.18.23

We’re about six weeks away from Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson is still on the road to getting his Iron Man match with MJF for the World Title. Other than that, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks continues his issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Let’s get to it.
FRESNO, CA
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale

– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
Tony Khan Considers CM Punk ‘One of the Great Stars in AEW’

– Speaking to The Maggie and Perloff Show this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was once again asked about former AEW World Champion CM Punk. When asked about Punk’s future, Tony Khan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I haven’t been able to talk about CM Punk recently. I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he’s been out injured. But he’s been one of the great stars in AEW.”
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The Blackpool Combat Club is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The...
AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite

AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)

A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
WWE News: Another PR Team Member Exits Company, The New Day Going to Australia

– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021. As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam...

