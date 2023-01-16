Read full article on original website
Siouxland Soup Kitchen to serve meals 7 days a week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is meeting the need of the community, increasing to serve of meals 7 days a week. Currently, they are serving one meal a day Monday through Saturday, and starting Sunday, January 29th the kitchen will open Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Siouxland Humane Society selling gourmet apples
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Humane Society is currently taking orders for its Gourmet Double Chocolate Caramel Apples. The cost is $20.00 per apple with all proceeds going to the homeless animals in Siouxland. If you wish to place an apple order, you can do so at www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org...
"Wanna Have A Catch" finishes its year-long fundraising campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the past year Kevin Negaard has been playing catch all over the country and raising money from all over the world to support the Miracle League of Sioux City. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, he played his final games of catch. After 365 days, adding...
TOTT - Tom Klunken Benefit
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Rev. David Zirpel joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming benefit for Tom Klunken. On Saturday, January 21, Redeemer Lutheran Church will host the benefit from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the new Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St. in Lawton, Iowa.
Siouxland Egg Price Group Helps Customers Find Lower Prices
By the time Easter rolls around you might be painting potatoes instead of eggs because of the high prices!. Now there's a way to help your neighbors if you see an eggcellent deal in town. Hosts of local radio station Q102, Moose and Google, created a public Facebook group called...
Siouxland Foster Closet moves into new space in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local non-profit has relocated to continue serving foster children in the Siouxland area. Siouxland Foster Closet is up and running at its new location 1918 Geneva street off of Hamilton Blvd, share it's its parking lot with Tires Tires Tires. They have been around...
Siouxland Soup Kitchen asking for more donations
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is calling for more donations. Kitchen volunteers say they're out of warm clothes like coats, hats, gloves, boots and hand warmers. With the snow and colder temperatures expected later this week, they're asking for people to donate those items. They'll accept...
Heavy snow likely for Siouxland Wednesday
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — A "Colorado Low" known for large snowfall is aiming at Siouxland Wednesday bringing heavy snow and possibly the biggest daily snowfall Sioux City has seen in 5 years. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entirety of Siouxland until 9AM Thursday. Treacherous travel...
Former member of the KMEG family Paul Miller has passed away
A former member of the KMEG- TV family has passed away. Paul Miller retired from KMEG in 2007 where he was not only our go-to guy in maintenance but also an extra on dozens of local commercials. We remember Paul's passion for running. He took part in more than 120...
Snow emergencies declared in Siouxland ahead of winter weather
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Wednesday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. STORM LAKE: The City of Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency effective Wednesday, Jann. 18th at 10:00 p.m. and running...
Fiber Optic Internet amid construction process, now available to Sioux City residents
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit fiber optic internet is coming to Sioux City. MetroNet got the green light from the city council to start building its infrastructure lines in residential areas. Using Fiber Optics cables that run underground brings lightening fast Gigabit Internet services. They are already under...
SCPD investigate stabbing in Sioux City
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing on the West side of Sioux City. Police were called to 1512 Isabella just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police located a 45-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper back. The woman was taken to...
Former Superintendent suing Sioux City School board members and district
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The former Superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District is now suing the district and more than half the school board. Dr. Paul Gausman filed that suit last week in Woodbury County District Court, alleging numerous violations of Iowa's Open Meetings Law last year, and calling for the removal of directors Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Jan George, and Bob Michaelson from the board.
Celebrating Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's birthday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City celebrated the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on Monday night, Jan. 16. The Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP held its annual celebration of Dr. King's birthday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Hamilton Boulevard.
Sioux City Fareway getting electric vehicle charging stations
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Sioux CIty's West Side neighborhood. The Fareway located on War Eagle Drive is installing six new electric charging stations in the far corner of the parking lot. Two of the stations will be pull-through sites for larger...
Supervisors work toward new budget for FY 2024
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is getting close to finalizing its new budget for the year. During a meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17, the board was asked to review new proposals before moving to approve the new budget for the fiscal year 2024, which will start in July.
COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released in Sioux City's 1st homicide of 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — New details are emerging after a woman was murdered in Sioux City's first homicide of 2023. According to court documents, 31- year-old Sarah Zoelle was still on the phone with 9-1-1 when she was shot Saturday night, January 14th. Documents say that at 9:49 p.m.,...
