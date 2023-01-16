Mild weather in Philadelphia leaves people and businesses with mixed emotions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mild weather has left many in the Philadelphia region with mixed emotions and hardware stores stocked with winter weather supplies. Some say it was warm while others bundled up.

One thing is clear, there's nothing but consensus on the weather these days.

"Sometimes when you crave ice cream you just gotta do it," Valentina Velasquez said.

Although the calendar may read mid-January, best friends Jill and Valentina opted for a summer sweet treat Sunday afternoon.

"I kind of want some snow it doesn't really feel the same without it," Jill Toomey said.

"The busiest time I've ever worked here was some winters where we were the only store in town that had salt and we had people lined up from one end of the stores to the other," Betty Patete, Fairmount Hardware, said.

While so many days with above-average temperatures may be a nice break from winter, cold weather is good for business inside Fairmount Hardware where shovels, space heaters, and rock salt are stocked. But with no snow in sight, one thing you won't find are sleds.

"Our sleds are over in the warehouse," Patete said. "If it's going to snow we will bring the sleds and we will put it in the store but until then the space is more valuable for something else."

A few blocks away, some were shivering near the art museum steps .

"I think it's really cold today," Kasia Dyrmisha said. The mom bundled up her little ones. "Warm jackets, hats, gloves," she said.

But for this pair visiting from South America, they didn't seem to mind the weather at all.

"We're from Colombia and in Colombia, we wear like this," one woman said. "I have a dress."

It was 78 degrees in Colombia Sunday, so it seems they were channeling warm thoughts.

If you're not a fan of winter, spring officially begins in 64 days.