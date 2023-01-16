LeBron James Is The Youngest Player To Reach Every Single 1000 Career Point Total From 1K To 38K

LeBron James continued his incredible streak of being the youngest to every 1000 point total in NBA history when he hit 38,000.

LeBron James is going to go down as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, even though he hasn't been recognized in that light during his career. James' uncanny ability to put up incredible numbers every season has gone underappreciated for way too long and as he plays excellently in the twilight of his career, people are beginning to give him his flowers.

After James crossed the 38,000-point barrier against the Philadelphia 76ers , he continued one of the most incredible streaks in the NBA. James continues to be the youngest player to reach every 1,000-point total in NBA history, from 1,000 to 38,000.

While it is ironic to say a 38-year-old was the youngest to do anything, it doesn't look like there'll be a player that scores as consistently as LeBron has in his career.

Names like Luka Doncic have been thrown around as contenders to match LBJ's scoring records but even he isn't close to the age records LBJ has already set.

Will LeBron James Lose These Records Soon?

No record is built to last and there'll be a gifted rookie who'll one day start whittling down LeBron's accomplishments. The first 1,000 might be impossible to break unless the league allows high school players to enter the league again. Until that happens, the first record is untouchable and gives LeBron an age advantage compared to everyone else.

However, if we see Victor Wembanyama come into the league and average historic numbers straight out the gate, there's a chance he could try and beat LeBron to one of the scoring milestones between 1,000 to 38,000. The fact LeBron holds all of them is mind-boggling and a testament to his incredible longevity.

