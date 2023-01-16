Read full article on original website
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigates mailbox explosion
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for your help identifying vandals who allegedly blew up a brick mailbox Saturday.
KOCO
Family of victim in fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talks about their tragic loss
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The family of a victim in the fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talked about their tragic loss. The victims were identified as John Hazelton of Edmond and Jonathan Benton of Mustang. KOCO 5 spoke with the family of one of the victims about their tragic loss.
OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday. According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City. The NTSB and the Federal...
news9.com
OHP: Two people die after plane crashes in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed Monday in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said a Piper PA-32 plane crashed near East 790 Road and 2920 Road, about 6 1/2 miles east of Kingfisher. Sky 5 flew over the aftermath, showing that the plane crashed into an empty field and caused a small grass fire.
okcfox.com
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — The remains of a child were recovered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. "At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield," the organization said...
2 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — Authorities responded to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says two people were killed in the crash. They were both pronounced...
OSBI recovers child remains, cannot confirm connection to missing Caddo County girl
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they have found remains of a child in Grady County near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. OSBI said they cannot confirm at this time the remains belong to missing Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield. The remains they found are being...
okcfox.com
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
