Harrah, OK

KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
KOCO

OHP: Two people die after plane crashes in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed Monday in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said a Piper PA-32 plane crashed near East 790 Road and 2920 Road, about 6 1/2 miles east of Kingfisher. Sky 5 flew over the aftermath, showing that the plane crashed into an empty field and caused a small grass fire.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

2 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — Authorities responded to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says two people were killed in the crash. They were both pronounced...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Neighbor's security video captures mailbox explosion, OCSO seeking info

Oklahoma County, Okla. (KOKH) — A neighbor's security camera caught someone blowing up a mailbox near Choctaw this weekend. Right now, investigators don't know who is responsible or what the motive was. The incident happened Saturday around midnight off South Henney Road and Southeast 29th Street. "The size of...
CHOCTAW, OK

