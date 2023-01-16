NFL divisional round playoff schedule: Bengals travel to Buffalo, while 49ers host Cowboys Sunday night

Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Defense carries 49ers to a win over Cowboys and trip to NFC championship game
Every play for the Dallas Cowboys seemed like a struggle. Just getting positive yardage required a huge effort or inspired play call. In a championship round filled with star quarterbacks, the 49ers defense might end up being the star of the NFL's final four. San Francisco's defense kept the team...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Playoff Divisional Round Stats Notebook: Do Daniel Jones, Giants have enough counterpunches to upset Eagles?
Daniel Jones used play action on just eight dropbacks in the wild-card round. That lower play-action rate is notable because Daniel Jones was at 34% in the regular season. Only Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and the Falcons quarterbacks checked in higher among passers to play 10-plus games. Jones didn’t need...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL playoffs: How to watch Cowboys-49ers in NFC divisional battle
The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys divisional round game. (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, January 22. · Time: 6:30...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL playoffs: 49ers deny Cowboys in playoffs again; advance to another NFC championship game
For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs. In a grind-it-out defensive struggle, the 49ers prevailed 19-12 in the divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. The Cowboys have now failed to reach the NFC championship game for 27 straight years, ending...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL playoffs: Chiefs fend off Jaguars, advance to AFC title game after Patrick Mahomes toughs out ankle injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to their fifth straight AFC championship after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional playoffs on Saturday. The Chiefs moved one step closer to another Super Bowl title even after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter. He was replaced by backup Chad Henne for a short time, but eventually returned to play in the second half. And he did enough to hold off the upset-minded Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin: Injured safety visits Bills, attends playoff game against Cincinnati
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured in an NFL game nearly three weeks ago, was in attendance when Buffalo hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday. The Bills tweeted a video of Hamlin entering Highmark Stadium in...
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals playoff game 3 weeks after on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, visiting with his Buffalo Bills teammates before their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just three weeks after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. The Bills posted a video of Hamlin entering...
KOKI FOX 23
Chiefs beat Jaguars to make AFC title game, but Patrick Mahomes' ankle is a big concern
The Kansas City Chiefs won a divisional round playoff game. They are going back to the AFC championship game. There won't be a lot of celebration. Part of the reason is the Chiefs are used to advancing to the NFL's final four. It's their fifth straight trip to the AFC championship game. But mostly it's because all anyone in Kansas City will be talking about for eight days is Patrick Mahomes' ankle.
KOKI FOX 23
Bills' Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game the Bills went on to lose 27-10. The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the first half. Fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered.
KOKI FOX 23
82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says
Damar Hamlin, who three weeks ago suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals, is home now, but according to his marketing representative, he still faces a lengthy recovery. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or...
KOKI FOX 23
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
