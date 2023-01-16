NFL divisional round playoff schedule: Bengals travel to Buffalo, while 49ers host Cowboys Sunday night

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to their fifth straight AFC championship after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional playoffs on Saturday. The Chiefs moved one step closer to another Super Bowl title even after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter. He was replaced by backup Chad Henne for a short time, but eventually returned to play in the second half. And he did enough to hold off the upset-minded Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO