Elizabeth, NJ

Healthcare Job Fair Set for Jan. 27

By Greg Elliott
 3 days ago

ELIZABETH, NJ - Representatives from Atlantic Health System and many other heathcare and health service providers will be on hand when the Union County American Job Center holds a job fair for residents interested in careers in healthcare.

The job fair will be held at the Warinanco Sports Center in Roselle on January 27, beginning at 10 a.m. Attendance is free of charge but pre-registration is required and available by visiting ucnj.org/job-fair.

In addition to Atlantic Health System, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Walgreens, City MD Urgent Care, NJ Transit Medical Unit and Trinitas Regional Medical Center will have representatives on site along with many other leading healthcare employers in Union County.

Open positions for the January 27 event include both administrative staff and frontline healthcare workers including Registered Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant, Phlebotomist and many more.

Attendees are advised to bring a resume and dress appropriately for on-the-spot interviews.

Employers who are interested registering to participate in the job fair can contact Pamela Mata, Business Development Manager, Union County American Job Center at pamela.mata@ucnj.org, or Carolina Marin at Astrid.marin@ucnj.org.

The Union County American Job Center is s division of the Union County Department of Human Services, providing in-person career services. Counselors on staff work with job seekers to identify their interests, assess their skills and abilities, and advise them on in-demand jobs and potential training opportunities. The Union County American Job Center also organizes recruiting events and workshops on resume writing, interviewing skills, and more.

To learn more about employment services offered by the Union County American Job Center, visit ucajc.org and use the 'Job Seekers' link. Searchable job-finding tools are also available at the 'Search Jobs' and 'Find a Job' links.

The Warinanco Sports Center is located at 1 Park Drive in Roselle.

