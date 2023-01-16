ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL divisional-round lines, odds and trends

By ESPN Sports Betting
 3 days ago

Three of the four divisional-round matchups are set with the Bengals and Bills squaring off three weeks after their Monday night game was canceled, the Eagles hosting the divisional rival Giants, and upstart Jacksonville heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The fourth matchup will be the Dallas Cowboys heading to San Francisco after defeating the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Here are the opening lines and nuggets for each matchup.

NFC

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 47), Saturday (8:15 p.m. ET)

Betting nuggets:

  • The Giants are a league-best 14-4 ATS this season, including the postseason. One noncover was vs. the Eagles.
  • The Giants are 11-2 ATS as an underdog this season.
  • Philadelphia is 2-7 ATS all-time against divisional opponents in the postseason.
  • The Eagles are 9-12 outright as a favorite in their postseason history.

General notes:

  • Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts combined for 1,468 rushing yards during the regular season. It's the most combined rush yards ever for a playoff QB matchup, surpassing Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen in the 2020 divisional round (1,426).
  • This will be the first playoff matchup between QBs who rushed for 700 yards during the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 45.5), Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET)

Betting nuggets:

  • San Francisco has won 11 straight games, going 9-2 ATS in that stretch. Dallas is 24-12 ATS since the start of last season, the 3rd-best mark in the league.

General notes:

  • The Cowboys and 49ers are two of the most famous franchises in NFL history, and certainly you could argue that they are the class of the NFC.
  • Both Dallas and San Francisco rank among the top two current NFC teams in playoff wins, conference championship appearances and Super Bowl titles.
  • It will be the 9th playoff matchup between these two franchises, matching the Packers-49ers and Cowboys-Rams for the most common playoff matchups in NFL history.
  • The Cowboys have won five of the previous eight meetings, and their five playoff wins over San Fran is tied for the most by one team against another in NFL postseason history.
  • The Cowboys are back in the playoffs but can they make a deep run? The last time the Cowboys reached the Conference Championship round was in 1995. Only 3 teams (Commanders - 1991, Lions - 1991, Dolphins - 1995) have longer droughts without reaching their Conference Championship.

AFC

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 50), Sunday (3 p.m. ET)

Betting nuggets:

  • Cincinnati has covered eight straight games as an underdog including the playoffs, the longest active streak in the NFL.
  • Joe Burrow is 3-0 ATS as a playoff underdog, all last season.
  • The Bills are the only team to be favored in every game this season.

General notes:

  • The Bengals led Bills 7-3 in the first quarter in Week 17 when the game was stopped due to Damar Hamlin 's injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 52), Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET)

Betting nuggets:

  • Jacksonville is 8-5 outright as an underdog this season, including winning as a 2-point underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round. That is tied for the most underdog wins in a single season in the Super Bowl era, including playoffs.
  • Kansas City is 2-10 ATS in conference games this season, the worst mark in the league.

General notes:

  • This is the Jaguars' first appearance in the divisional round since January 2017.
  • The Chiefs are looking to advance to their fifth consecutive conference championship game.

