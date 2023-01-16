Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Related
Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club
FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
WAPT
Comedian Mike Epps helps Jackson residents still facing water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Comedian and actor Mike Epps was in the metro Sunday helping Jackson residents facing water problems. Before entertaining a crowd in a weekend comedy show, Mike Epps handed out water to Jacksonians still struggling to access this essential resource. "It's no laughing matter — and the...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Hinds County Legislative Delegation celebrates MLK Day with 32nd Annual Prayer Breakfast
The city of Jackson and Hinds County unite every year for a plethora of fun-filled and meaningful activities during the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend. One long-standing tradition has been occurring since 1991, just shy of a decade after President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law. That year,...
WAPT
Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs
JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
WAPT
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay a company $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
WAPT
Thieves take shoes, clothes, cash register during burglary at Fondren business
JACKSON, Miss. — A burglary at a Fondren business was caught on camera. Swell-O-Phonic posted surveillance video on social media of the break-in, which the store said happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Store managers said the crooks used a crowbar to get in. This content is imported from Facebook....
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
WAPT
Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
Jackson Free Press
Costly Objection to Siemens Deal Withdrawn
Advanced Technology Business Solutions has withdrawn a complaint filed in Hinds County Chancery Court regarding a contract the city of Jackson awarded to Siemens Company. District 3 Judge Denise Owens ruled Thursday, June 20, to allow the city to issue bonds to pay for the $90 million sewer and water improvement project with Siemens.
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
WLBT
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
Vicksburg Boys Basketball Says Gators Turn Struggles into Success
Vicksburg boys basketball went 8-11 overall last season. Now, in 2022-23, the Gators are 22-2 after a 79-49 win over Callaway Tuesday night and are considered one of the best, if not the best, teams in 5A. The Gators say they had no choice but to grow and mature physically and mentally this season after […]
This Mississippi city is in doghouse, ranking at bottom of 2023 Best Cities in U.S. to walk your dog
Those looking for a new leash on life for themselves and their pups may want to think twice in Jackson, Mississippi — or even the South for that matter. Mississippi’s Capital City ranked at the bottom of the 2023 Best Cities in which to walk your dog. To...
E.J. Paymon goes off for Raymond in 73-70 win over No. 1 Biloxi at Rumble in the South (Photos)
CLINTON — The state's top-rated junior prospect in the state E.J. Paymon had to have a big game if Raymond was going to knock off Biloxi, and the big man delivered. Paymon scored 25 points to go with 23 rebounds as the Rangers defeated the Indians 73-70 in overtime at AE Wood Coliseum on the campus ...
WAPT
Residents in Jackson neighborhood woke up to no water
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in a Jackson neighborhood woke up Friday with no water. "It's been the same thing, like off and on," said resident Charles Spann. Spann said it's a familiar story for him. "It's just barely dripping," Spann said. "You can barely flush the commodes or try...
Comments / 0