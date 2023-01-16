ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Comedian Mike Epps helps Jackson residents still facing water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Comedian and actor Mike Epps was in the metro Sunday helping Jackson residents facing water problems. Before entertaining a crowd in a weekend comedy show, Mike Epps handed out water to Jacksonians still struggling to access this essential resource. "It's no laughing matter — and the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs

JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay a company $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank

JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Costly Objection to Siemens Deal Withdrawn

Advanced Technology Business Solutions has withdrawn a complaint filed in Hinds County Chancery Court regarding a contract the city of Jackson awarded to Siemens Company. District 3 Judge Denise Owens ruled Thursday, June 20, to allow the city to issue bonds to pay for the $90 million sewer and water improvement project with Siemens.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Residents in Jackson neighborhood woke up to no water

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in a Jackson neighborhood woke up Friday with no water. "It's been the same thing, like off and on," said resident Charles Spann. Spann said it's a familiar story for him. "It's just barely dripping," Spann said. "You can barely flush the commodes or try...
JACKSON, MS

