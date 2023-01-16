ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

6-6-0-4-4

(six, six, zero, four, four)

