FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.

FLAT ROCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO