WLOS.com
All Henderson County Public School students now get free healthy breakfast
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the most important meal of the day and at Henderson County Public Schools, they are making sure students can start their day the right way with a nice nutritious breakfast. Universal Breakfast is a free breakfast program offered to all 23 HCPS...
Hilltop
Campus Life Staff Serves Students on the First ‘Soul Food Thursday’ of the Semester
Members of Howard University Campus Life staff served students lunch on the first Thursday of the spring semester as part of their “Back to the Mecca” Spring 2023 welcome week. On Jan. 12, a line of over 200 students extended throughout the Blackburn Café basement floor and up...
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
Hilltop
Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service
At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
WLOS.com
Hendersonville announces future community splash pad will be located at Patton Park
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council voted earlier this month on the location of the city's future community splash pad. During its January meeting, city council voted the splash pad will replace the kiddie pool at Patton Park. The splash pad has been a priority of Mayor Pro...
eastoftheriverdcnews.com
New Home for Washington School for Girls at THEARC
A fourth phase of expansion is coming to THEARC (1901 Mississippi Ave. SE) and it will unite a school community. Building Bridges Across the River (BBAR), the non-profit operator of THEARC and the Washington School for Girls (WSG), are partnering to build a 33,000 square foot building that will unite all the school’s students, from grades 3 to 8, in one location.
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Community College hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.
WLOS.com
7 WNC counties chosen for NCDOT's upgraded Booze It and Lose It pilot campaign
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Booze it and Lose It campaign is getting an upgrade -- and the mountain region has been chosen for the pilot program. The campaign has new signage and a lot of emphasis on Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) bracelets.
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
hillrag.com
Screening of Barry Farm Documentary at St. Mark’s
You are invited to an open invitation to the screening of the film “Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice in Washington, DC” Feb. 1 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church (301 A St. SE). The event takes place both in person or online. Directed by Sabiyha...
WLOS.com
15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
WLOS.com
Daughter seeks donations for handicapped-accessible van for polio-stricken mother
MORGANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Cost is a major stumbling block for a mountain family trying to buy a handicapped-accessible van with a ramp. Misty Roberts said her mother, Lynn, got polio as a child. It’s now confining her to a wheelchair. That makes it difficult to get in and...
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hilltop
Why Some Howard Students Are Turning to GoFundMe to Help Pay Tuition Balances
Kayla Grant cried tears of joy as a bold “congratulations” email confirmed her acceptance to her number one school, Howard University. For Grant, Howard was the university she truly saw herself at, and she couldn’t wait to be a Bison. Despite her initial excitement, more than three...
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission wants an audit of Asheville, Buncombe policies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is asking the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to undergo audits to stop policies that harm the African-American community. The audit will ensure compliance with federal and state laws, codes of conduct, court orders and consent decrees. On Tuesday, Buncombe...
WLOS.com
Isis Music Hall & Zoes Kitchen closed...for now
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two popular Asheville businesses have closed their doors. Family-owned Isis Music Hall closed at the end of 2022 after 10 years. Family-owned Isis Music Hall announced in November 2022 that they would be closing at the end of the year after 10 years in business.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program
The City of Takoma Park is currently accepting applications for its Community Quality of Life Grants Program through Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Community Quality of Life Grants Program provides financial support for specific programs, projects, and events that improve the quality of life for city residents by providing greater access and opportunities for participation in the arts and sciences. Projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in financial support.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
