Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

