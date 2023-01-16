ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-5-4-4

(nine, five, four, four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

New Mexico vs. San Jose State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: San Jose State 12-6; New Mexico 16-2 After a two-game homestand, the San Jose State Spartans will be on the road. SJSU and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Mexico winning the first 86-70 at home and the Spartans taking the second 71-55.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Another storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a wet day across the state, but it really depends on location whether there is snow or rain falling to the surface. To the north and west, along with higher elevations, snow continues to accumulate as temperatures are right around freezing. To the south, east, and even across the Rio Grande Valley, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who led New Mexico police on 40-mile chase takes plea deal

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-who-led-new-mexico-police-on-40-mile-chase-takes-plea-deal/. Man who led New Mexico police on 40-mile chase takes …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-who-led-new-mexico-police-on-40-mile-chase-takes-plea-deal/. Upcoming bill would combat high drug costs. https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/upcoming-bill-would-combat-high-drug-costs/. Man arrested for deadly road rage shooting in December. Man arrested for deadly road rage shooting in December. Behind the Feds’ push to prosecute Albuquerque...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm exits Wednesday; another on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very active week of weather so far, with things beginning to wind down today as the storm system that brought heavy snow and rain yesterday exits the state. This will allow for very windy conditions this afternoon, especially east of the Central Mountain Chain where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place as gusts may get to 50-60 mph. Winds will calm down into tomorrow.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Very active and much cooler week ahead for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KVIA

Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

More rain and snow on the way Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.
COLORADO STATE
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former UPS employee accused of stealing packages

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  An arrest warrant has been issued for Janelle Martinez, a now-former UPS employee accused of stealing packages. Another UPS employee first contacted police in November after suspecting a seasonal employee had been stealing packages she was supposed to be delivering. UPS says Martinez admitted to taking an Apple Watch, but returned it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats held a news conference late Tuesday morning, addressing legislative priorities they hope to tackle. House Speaker-elect, Representative Javier Martinez helmed the news conference, as Martinez is slated to begin his first term controlling the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy