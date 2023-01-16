ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field

The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
iheart.com

Shots Fired Near Edmond YMCA

Shots are fired near an Edmond YMCA. Police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA yesterday evening after gunfire was reported. No injuries were reported, but authorities say someone shot at some vehicles before driving away. Edmond police are investigating the incident.
EDMOND, OK

